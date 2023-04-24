spotlight SFPD: 1 dead, 4 injured in North Beach mass shooting By Greg Wong | Examiner staff writer Greg Wong Author twitter Author email Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24, 2023 Updated 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email No other information was released, including the condition of the four injured victims and the identity of the person who died Wikimedia Commons Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Police are investigating a shooting in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood late Sunday night that killed at least one person and injured four others.The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Columbus and Broadway Ave. — in the heart of Little Italy — a San Francisco police official tweeted.The four other victims are expected to survive, police said on Monday. Investigators believe this was not a random attack. No other information was released, including a description of the suspect and the identity of the person who died.Police are expected to release further details on Monday.Anyone with further information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD." Digital Producergwong@sfexaminer.com@gregoryhwong Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Greg Wong Greg Wong is a social media producer and writer for the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow Greg Wong Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today The Latest SF man who faked being Sony film exec gets 5 years in federal prison Updated 21 min ago Review: 'The 1998 Yankees’ revisits team 25 years later 3 hrs ago Athletics visit the Angels to open 4-game series 11 hrs ago SFPD: 1 dead, 4 injured in North Beach mass shooting Updated 13 min ago Hampson, Arraez help Marlins sweep doubleheader vs Guardians Apr 22, 2023 Woman killed, teen severely injured in wrong-way crash in Belmont area Updated Apr 22, 2023 Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Why is SFMTA rushing to remove parking spaces and sacrifice hundreds of Geary Blvd small businesses? Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco