No other information was released, including the condition of the four injured victims and the identity of the person who died

Police are investigating a shooting in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood late Sunday night that killed at least one person and injured four others.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Columbus and Broadway Ave.  in the heart of Little Italy  a San Francisco police official tweeted.

