Mayor London Breed, pictured above speaking at the State of the City Address on Feb. 9, 2023, said The City is "committed to having strong policies and protocols that allow us to deliver critical services with integrity and efficiency."

San Francisco has placed the director of its neighborhood improvement grant program on paid leave following allegations she accepted several bribes in a yearslong corruption scheme.

The Office of the City Administrator announced Friday that Lanita Henriquez, 53, is on paid administrative leave "during the ongoing law enforcement process."

