San Francisco has placed the director of its neighborhood improvement grant program on paid leave following allegations she accepted several bribes in a yearslong corruption scheme.
The Office of the City Administrator announced Friday that Lanita Henriquez, 53, is on paid administrative leave "during the ongoing law enforcement process."
Henriquez — who directs the Community Challenge Grant Program — pleaded not guilty on Thursday to 23 counts of making contracts in which she had "financial interest," six counts of bribery and one count of misappropriation of public money after the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed charges.
"When individuals violate the public trust, it hurts our city and undermines the important work and commitment of our entire workforce who show up day after day to serve the public," Mayor London Breed said in a statement on Friday. "We have already implemented a number of good government reforms to address the problems of the past, and we remain committed to having strong policies and protocols that allow us to deliver critical services with integrity and efficiency."
Prosecutors alleged Henriquez accepted a series of checks totaling $25,000 between February 2017 and October 2018 from Rudolph Dwayne Jones, who was identified as an ex-city employee and the founder and president of RDJ Enterprises.
Henriquez also allegedly directed 23 contracts to "entities controlled by Jones" that she had a financial stake in between 2016 and 2020.
Prosecutors said the contracts Henriquez allegedly entered on behalf of The City with Jones totaled more than $1.4 million. Jones' companies and affiliates also allegedly gave Henriquez nine checks totaling almost $33,000, while her family and friends received 48 checks totaling nearly $157,000.
In addition to Henriquez's leave, the city administrator and San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu announced they have "initiated a process of suspension and debarment" against Jones, his business and any affiliates to ensure The City does not provide further funds or contracts to RDJ Enterprises.
The Office of the City Administrator also requested Chiu and the San Francisco Controller's Office conduct a review of the Community Challenge Grant Program's grantmaking "to identify any necessary improvements to the program’s policies and procedures."
"There is no tolerance for the misuse of public funds for personal gain anywhere in our government," City Administrator Carmen Chu said in a statement. "Even while the investigation is ongoing, we must act swiftly to review internal processes and ensure accountability."