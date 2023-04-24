San Francisco police are investigating a North Beach shooting in which a 23-year-old was killed and four others were injured Sunday night.
Investigators do not believe it was a random attack.
The San Francisco Police Department on Monday afternoon identified all five victims by their ages and their counties of residence, hours after saying only that a 23-year-old had been killed in a shooting the night before.
Five people were shot just before 11 p.m. near Columbus and Grant avenues, according to police. Officials pronounced a 23-year-old Solano County man who had sustained gunshot wounds dead on the scene.
San Francisco police officers "rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene" after encountering two Sacramento men, both 24, who had also been shot. The men, whose injuries weren't life-threatening, were then transported to a nearby hospital.
Police said two other victims, a 22-year-old Alameda County man and a 20-year-old woman from Contra Costa County, were taken "separately" to a nearby hospital before police arrived on the scene. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
No other information was released, including a description of the suspect and the victims' identities.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD."
Digital Producer
@gregoryhwong
Greg Wong is a social media producer and writer for the San Francisco Examiner.
Marcus White is a senior digital writer and producer for the San Francisco Examiner.
