Police also reported the suspect visited four of the banks on Monday, and an additional three on Tuesday. The suspect managed to steal money from five of the nine banks he attempted to rob over the course of a week, though the exact amount of money he managed to take was not released.
San Francisco police investigators managed to obtain surveillance images of the suspect in the robberies, and officers also spoke Tuesday with a victim and a witness at a bank in the 2000 block of Irving Street in the Inner Sunset.
The two told officers that the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money and fled the scene on a bicycle, police said.
The San Francisco district attorney said that's why she hasn't released footage of the shooting
SFPD officers located the suspect on about 4 p.m. on Tuesday and attempted to take him into custody, but he fled from police, leading to a brief pursuit.
Officers managed to arrest the suspect — later identified as Julien Lee —and booked him into jail on suspicion of several crimes related to the alleged bank robberies, as well as for outstanding warrants for robbery, burglary and grand theft.
Lee is being held on $90,000 bail and is not yet scheduled to appear in court.
An investigation into the string of robberies and attempted robberies is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at 415 575-4444.