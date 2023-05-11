money stack

The suspect managed to steal money from five of the nine banks he attempted to rob, though the exact amount of money he managed to take was not released.

San Francisco police arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly robbed or attempted to rob at least nine banks in the area.

The crimes occurred between May 3 and Tuesday, and all followed a similar modus operandi in which the suspect entered the banks and handed a teller a note demanding money, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

