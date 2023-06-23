Ishmael Burch, 19, of San Francisco was arrested for allegedly killing Jen Angel in February. Authorities allege Burch snatched the woman's purse and dragged her behind a getaway vehicle while attempting to flee the scene.
A San Francisco man has been arrested and charged with allegedly killing an Oakland baker and activist by dragging her behind a car during a purse snatching earlier in the year.
The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged Ishmael Burch, 19, with murder in connection with the February robbery and killing of Jen Angel. Bay Area News Group also reported Burch was charged with an unrelated second robbery that occurred the same day as the alleged purse snatching.
Burch – who has been in custody since June 2 on suspicion of battery – is being held in the Santa Rita jail without bail and he is scheduled to appear in court for a plea hearing on July 17.
The purse snatching allegedly occurred about 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo Bank in the 2000 block of Webster Street. Angel – who was the owner of the Angel Cakes bakery in Oakland – was sitting in her car when a person broke into her vehicle and took her belongings, according to the Oakland Police Department.
Angel got out of her car and attempted to retrieve her belongings as the robber fled the scene in a vehicle allegedly being driven by Burch. However, she was dragged more than 50 feet by the getaway vehicle before falling into street.
Angel suffered blunt force trauma to her head in the dragging and was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries three days later.
In a statement following her death, those close to Angel described her as a "social justice activist" who "did not believe in state violence, carceral punishment, or incarceration as an effective or just solution to social violence and inequity."
In another statement released on Friday in the wake of Burch's arrest, Angel's friends and family repeated and emphasized the woman's belief in restorative and transformative justice, adding that Angel held to the notion that society could be made healthier by "replacing racist and violent institutions like policing, jails, and prisons with models of public safety that actually keep everyone safe."
"Among all of us, no matter where we stand individually, collectively we are committed to ensuring that harm is not done in Jen’s name," the statement said. "We are committed to working together to uphold the values Jen lived for."