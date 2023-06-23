handcuffs-2

Ishmael Burch, 19, of San Francisco was arrested for allegedly killing Jen Angel in February. Authorities allege Burch snatched the woman's purse and dragged her behind a getaway vehicle while attempting to flee the scene.

A San Francisco man has been arrested and charged with allegedly killing an Oakland baker and activist by dragging her behind a car during a purse snatching earlier in the year.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged Ishmael Burch, 19, with murder in connection with the February robbery and killing of Jen Angel. Bay Area News Group also reported Burch was charged with an unrelated second robbery that occurred the same day as the alleged purse snatching.

