San Francisco prosecutors have charged the man they believe to be responsible for last week's fatal Sunset District fire with one count of involuntary manslaughter, among other felonies.
Darron Price, 53, will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon, five days after he was arrested and six days after a three-alarm fire on the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue destroyed an Outer Sunset residence, killed a woman living there, injured another resident, a firefighter and prompted block-wide evacuations.
Price faces a count of involuntary manslaughter, one charge of manufacturing a controlled substance, one count of elder abuse, two counts of child endangerment and four counts of reckless burning.
The San Francisco District Attorney's Office on Wednesday said that investigators with the police and fire departments materials used to make butane hash oil, a cannabis concentrate that is commonly inhaled in a vaporized form.
Price was also initially booked into San Francisco County Jail on Feb. 10 on one count of manufacturing phencyclidine, commonly known as PCP. But the district attorney's office announcement on Wednesday didn't mention PCP.
Prosecutors said a jar of oil investigators found at the scene "contained contained acetone and other dangerous and highly flammable solvents."
In the rubble of the home, investigators found a woman who has subsequently been identified as 51-year-old Rita Price. It's unclear if she is related to Darron Price.
"As the Outer Sunset neighborhood works to rebuild following last week's sudden explosion, we will join their efforts by standing with the victims and the community in seeking justice," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a press release. "We must send a clear message that the manufacture of dangerous drugs will not be tolerated in San Francisco; this activity is not only dangerous for the individuals involved but entire neighborhoods as this case so tragically demonstrates."
Price has been held without bail since Feb. 10. Jenkins' office said in a release on Wednesday that "prosecutors sought pre-trial detention in this case because of the safety risk posed."