Sunset District home burns after explosion, large fire

San Francisco prosecutors have charged the man they believe to be responsible for last week's fatal Sunset District fire with one count of involuntary manslaughter, among other felonies.

Darron Price, 53, will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon, five days after he was arrested and six days after a three-alarm fire on the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue destroyed an Outer Sunset residence, killed a woman living there, injured another resident, a firefighter and prompted block-wide evacuations. 

