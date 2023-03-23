The suspect who allegedly hit and accidentally shot another man with a gun while onboard a San Francisco BART train last week has been arrested for an unrelated crime, police announced on Thursday.
The BART altercation occurred at 9:55 p.m. on March 17 on an SFO bound train approaching the Embarcadero station. During an argument between two men, one of them allegedly took out a handgun and used it to hit the other person, prompting the firearm to go off and the bullet “grazed” the victim's head, officials said.
About an hour later, officers located the victim near the 16th Street station and transported him to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect, who a BART patrol officer identified as 20-year-old Adonte Bailey after reviewing surveillance images, remained at-large until Wednesday, when San Francisco police arrested him on suspicion of grand theft auto for an unrelated incident.
No other details about that incident were released. The Examiner reached out to San Francisco Police for more information and did not receive a response prior to publication.
A check of Bailey's outstanding warrants revealed he was also wanted for the BART incident. He is now also facing an attempted homicide charge stemming from that altercation.
According to the transit agency, he was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest and investigators will test the weapon to see if it matches the bullets recovered from the incident on BART.
“This is one more example in which the combination of our network of high-quality surveillance cameras and our dedicated officers leads to an arrest,” BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez said in a release. “We want to thank the San Francisco Police Department for their tremendous partnership in this case.”