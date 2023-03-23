bart2_021

The BART altercation occurred at 9:55 p.m. on March 17 on an SFO bound train approaching the Embarcadero station

 Examiner file photo

The suspect who allegedly hit and accidentally shot another man with a gun while onboard a San Francisco BART train last week has been arrested for an unrelated crime, police announced on Thursday.

The BART altercation occurred at 9:55 p.m. on March 17 on an SFO bound train approaching the Embarcadero station. During an argument between two men, one of them allegedly took out a handgun and used it to hit the other person, prompting the firearm to go off and the bullet “grazed” the victim's head, officials said.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong