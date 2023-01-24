The victim, an adult female, told authorities that Omenihu, 25, pushed her to the ground during an argument. Officers did not observe any visible injuries, but she did issue a complaint about pain in her arm. The woman declined medical attention.
The individual intentionally entered the trackway for “unknown reasons”
Omenihu gave a statement at the scene and was cooperative with police. Based on the woman's statement and her complaint of pain, Omenihu was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail. He has since posted bail and is no longer in custody.
Omenihu was also served with an emergency protective restraining order.
Authorities said the case will be submitted to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges. An investigation remains ongoing.
“We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information,” the 49ers said in a release.
Omenihu was selected by the Houston Texans in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL draft from the University of Texas. He was traded by the Texans to the 49ers on Nov. 2, 2021 for a 2023 sixth round pick. He’s since played in 26 games for the team, regular season and playoffs combined, including Sunday’s Divisional Round Playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium.
The 49ers are preparing to visit the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.