The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Tuesday that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried — a Bay Area native and the son of two Stanford University professors — had been arrested in the Bahamas at U.S. officials' request.
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Bankman-Fried was arrested "based on a sealed indictment," which will be unsealed on Tuesday morning. He had previously refused a subpoena to testify in front of Congress on Wednesday.
USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.
Bankman-Fried's arrest continued his rapid fall from grace, occurring a month after FTX declared bankruptcy and he stepped down as CEO when the company was unable to cover its accounts.
The Warriors suspended their FTX partnership three days after Bankman-Fried resigned, but not in time to halt the production and distribution of a Jordan Poole bobblehead bearing the embattled company's logo.
A year ago Wednesday, the Warriors touted a "first-of-its-kind partnership" with the company. FTX became the team's "official crypto platform and NFT marketplace."