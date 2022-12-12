Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees to Testify Before House Committee

Two days shy of a year after the Golden State Warriors partnered with FTX, the fledgling firm's former CEO has been arrested on federal charges. 

 Winnie Au/The New York Times

Almost one year to the day after the Golden State Warriors announced a partnership with FTX, the cratering cryptocurrency company's former CEO now faces federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Tuesday that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried — a Bay Area native and the son of two Stanford University professors — had been arrested in the Bahamas at U.S. officials' request.

