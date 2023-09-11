Roblox, whose gaming platform is pictured above on a children's tablet in 2021, canceled its annual conference in Fort Mason due to a "security concern." A prominent developer was arrested outside of it on Saturday.
A 25-year-old video game developer remains in San Francisco sheriff's custody after he allegedly assaulted federal police officers and concealed a gun in his car outside of a video game conference this weekend.
Mikhail Jacob Olson was booked into jail just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and was being held without bail on Monday on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, leaving a firearm in an unattended vehicle, possession of armor-piercing ammunition and possession of a large capacity magazine activity. The latter two charges are felonies.
Olson — known by the online handle "Simbuilder" — is best known as a content creator for the online video game "Roblox," which allows users to program games and play games created by other players. Olson developed the 2014 game "Vehicle Simulator," which lets players navigate through a virtual environment.
The company behind the online game was scheduled to host its two-day Roblox Developers Conference at the Fort Mason Center on Saturday night, though it was not clear if Olson was invited to attend.
San Francisco feels the strain as the demand for services rises — while reimbursement rates don't
In an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel the Roblox Innovation Awards due to a potential security concern. We are working with all appropriate authorities and everyone is safe. We take safety very seriously. This is not how we wanted RDC to end.
Roblox couldn't be reached for comment prior to publication on Monday.
The U.S. Park Police told the San Francisco Chronicle that they arrested a man who, after he was acting disorderly, allegedly assaulted police. A spokesperson told the outlet that he had a firearm in his car.
The federal agency didn't identify Olson as the man he arrested, nor did San Francisco Sheriff's Office records list that Olson was booked on suspicion of assaulting an officer. U.S. Park Police couldn't be reached for comment.
It's unclear if Olson will face state or federal charges. The San Francisco District Attorney's Office told The Examiner that they would look into whether the incident, which occurred on federal property, falls under their jurisdiction. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California couldn't be reached prior to publication.