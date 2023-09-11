Roblox on a tablet

Roblox, whose gaming platform is pictured above on a children's tablet in 2021, canceled its annual conference in Fort Mason due to a "security concern." A prominent developer was arrested outside of it on Saturday.

A 25-year-old video game developer remains in San Francisco sheriff's custody after he allegedly assaulted federal police officers and concealed a gun in his car outside of a video game conference this weekend. 

Mikhail Jacob Olson was booked into jail just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and was being held without bail on Monday on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, leaving a firearm in an unattended vehicle, possession of armor-piercing ammunition and possession of a large capacity magazine activity. The latter two charges are felonies. 

