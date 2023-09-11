A video game developer was arrested in San Francisco over the weekend for allegedly assaulting police officers and concealing a gun in his car.
25-year-old Mikhail Jacob Olson — known by the online handle "Simbuilder" — was arrested on Saturday afternoon by United States Park Police who were responding to the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture to investigate reports of a "security concern."
The San Francisco Chronicle reported Park Police were directed by security personnel at the scene to "a man who was acting disorderly." Officers tried to talk to the man, but he "assaulted police and was arrested." The man also reportedly told officers he had a firearm in his car.
Park Police did not identify the man, though San Francisco Sheriff's Office jail records showed Olson was booked into jail just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and was being held without bail on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, leaving a firearm in an unattended vehicle, possession of armor-piercing ammunition and possession of a large capacity magazine activity.
Olson is best known as a content creator for the online video game Roblox, which allows users to program games and play games created by other players. Olson developed the 2014 Roblox game "Vehicle Simulator,"which lets players navigate through a virtual environment.
The company behind the online game was scheduled to host its two-day Roblox Developers Conference at the Fort Mason Center on Saturday night, though it was not clear if Oslon was invited to attend.
However, Roblox announced it canceled the conference "in an abundance of caution" following Olson's alleged altercation with police.
"We are working with all appropriate authorities and everyone is safe," the company said. "We take safety very seriously. This is not how we wanted RDC to end."