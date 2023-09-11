17884877_web1_police-lights-copy

25-year-old Mikhail Jacob Olson — known by the online handle "Simbuilder" — was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly assaulted United States Park Police officers.

A video game developer was arrested in San Francisco over the weekend for allegedly assaulting police officers and concealing a gun in his car.

25-year-old Mikhail Jacob Olson — known by the online handle "Simbuilder" — was arrested on Saturday afternoon by United States Park Police who were responding to the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture to investigate reports of a "security concern."

Ex // Top Stories

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com