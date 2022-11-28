22271989_web1_200730-SFE-Robberies-1_1
S.F. Examiner

Police were searching for at least four robbers who stole nearly $180,000 worth of camera equipment from a Union Square store just days after city officials announced an initiative beckoning shoppers to the area for the holidays.

The robbery occurred about 1:15 p.m. Sunday at the store located in the area of Bush Street and Grant Avenue, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@clintreillycommunications.com

