A terrifying murder on a quiet street highlights California’s blame game over crime

California Attorney General Rob Bonta won’t pursue charges against Christopher Samayoa the former San Francisco cop who killed Keita O'Neil in 2017.

 Anne Wernikoff/CalMatters

California Attorney General Rob Bonta won’t pursue charges against a former San Francisco Police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man in The City’s Bayview neighborhood in 2017.

Bonta explained his decision in a Thursday letter to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins who had called for the dismissal of the case. The state AG's move, which was first reported by Mission Local, clears the way for a judge to accept Jenkins' decision.  

Download PDF Bonta letter to Jenkins dismissing Keita O'Neil charges

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

Tags