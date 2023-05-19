California Attorney General Rob Bonta won’t pursue charges against a former San Francisco Police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man in The City’s Bayview neighborhood in 2017.
Bonta explained his decision in a Thursday letter to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins who had called for the dismissal of the case. The state AG's move, which was first reported by Mission Local, clears the way for a judge to accept Jenkins' decision.
Jenkins’ predecessor, Chesa Boudin, charged former San Francisco policeman Christopher Samayoa, a rookie cop who had just graduated from the police academy, with multiple counts of manslaughter and assault in the 2020 killing of 42-year-old Keita O'Neil. The case was the first homicide prosecution against a police officer for an on-duty killing in The City’s history.
But Jenkins, who was appointed district attorney after Boudin was recalled last summer, motioned to dismiss the charges earlier this year, arguing they were pressed for “political reasons and not in the interest of justice.”
The case was turned over to Bonta who, after a “comprehensive and thorough review” of video footage, witness accounts, and other evidence, determined that the charges against Samayoa could not be proven “beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to a letter he wrote to Jenkins on Thursday.
"We are devastated by Mr. Bonta’s decision to let another murderous cop go free without a trial or even a preliminary hearing," O'Neil's family's lawyer, Brian Ford, told The Examiner in a statement. "We are insulted by his 21 page justification, which is a concocted defense that regurgitates factual misstatements of Brooke Jenkins, omits evidence that would clearly discredit Samayoa, and crucially misstates the legal standards to both self defense and ethical charging decisions."
Ford called on Bonta to make "all of the evidence public," claiming he "cherry-picked" evidence that could be easily dismissible in court. He also urged Californians to vote Bonta and Jenkins out of office.
"This decision amounts to a sanction of police murder, and sets a dangerous precedent that officers can justify killing civilians based upon imagined fears derived from standard police training," he said. "It creates a separate and distinct class of citizens under the law and it will result in more people being murdered by police, and more Black and brown people in particular."
Police were chasing O’Neil as he was driving a stolen California lottery van near the Alice Griffith housing projects on Dec. 1, 2017, when he was pulled over at Fitzgerald Avenue and Griffith Street. He got out of the vehicle and ran past Samayoa’s patrol car.
Samayoa, who was in the passenger seat with his field training officer, fired a single round through the window and struck O’Neil as he was running. He died at Zuckerberg General Hospital later that day. Police said O'Neil did not have a weapon on him.
Samayoa was fired shortly after the shooting.
Bonta’s decision not to prosecute Samayoa comes the same week Jenkins declined to charge the security guard who shot and killed Banko Brown, an unarmed Black man, at a San Francisco Walgreens last month.
Samayoa's case was one of three high-profile police violence cases initiated by Boudin that were under examination by Jenkins.
Last week, she also dismissed charges levied by Boudin against San Francisco Police Officer Christopher Flores. A grand jury indicted Flores for shooting Jamaica Hampton in the Mission District in 2019. Hampton survived but needed his leg amputated due to injuries suffered from the shooting.
Meanwhile, her office has been delaying the prosecution against San Francisco policeman Kenneth Cha, indicating she’s weighing whether to dismiss the charges against him as well. Boudin filed homicide charges against Cha after he shot a Black man, Sean Moore, in The City’s Ocean View neighborhood in 2017. Moore died from the injuries three years later.