San Francisco police are still searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an ambulance during a medical emergency in the Sunset District and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Bay Area on Monday night.
San Francisco Fire Department paramedics responded to a medical emergency just after 6 p.m. inside of a home at 47th Avenue and Irving Street. When they went outside to load the patient for transport, they found their ambulance had been stolen, authorities said.
Police located the stolen emergency vehicle in the area of 19th Avenue and Holloway Street. When officers attempted to make a routine traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver fled the scene in the ambulance. Police pursued the driver, traveling at a high rate of speed, through San Francisco streets and onto southbound I-280.
Once on the freeway, the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit, which continued through San Mateo and Alameda Counties. When the driver sped onto the streets of Oakland, authorities discontinued the chase “due to the suspect’s apparent disregard for the public’s safety,” police said. CHP officers later found the ambulance abandoned and parked on a street in the area of E. 12th Street and 17th Avenue, KPIX reported.
As of Tuesday morning, no suspect has been arrested. The investigation remains ongoing.
Fire officials told KTVU the patient from the initial medical emergency was unharmed and transported to a local hospital for treatment.