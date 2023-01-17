22962979_web1_200221-sfe-overdose-ambulance_1

As of Tuesday morning, no suspect has been arrested.

San Francisco police are still searching for a suspect who allegedly stole an ambulance during a medical emergency in the Sunset District and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Bay Area on Monday night.

San Francisco Fire Department paramedics responded to a medical emergency just after 6 p.m. inside of a home at 47th Avenue and Irving Street. When they went outside to load the patient for transport, they found their ambulance had been stolen, authorities said.

