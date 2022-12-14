Image of suspect wanted in muni assault

Surveillance video released by San Francisco police shows a  man kicking a woman in her abdomen as she scanned her Clipper card. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

 San Francisco Police Department

San Francisco police on Wednesday released images and sought the public's help to identity a man who kicked a 79-year-old woman in the stomach on a Muni bus in the Japantown area.

Officers were called just after 11:20 a.m. on Saturday to the area of Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street, near Jefferson Square Park, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim at the scene, the San Francisco Police Department reported.

