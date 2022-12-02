J. Lopez suspect image

26-year-old Juan Lopez of Oakland was identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Pablo Garcia Jr., which occurred in the 10200 block of International Boulevard near Elmhurst Park on Oct. 28. The OPD and Crime Stoppers are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Oakland police today sought the public's help to locate a 26-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a shooting that left another man dead and a woman injured.

Oakland Police Department officers were called just before 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 28 to the 10200 block of International Boulevard, near Elmhurst Park, on reports of the shooting and found Pablo Garcia Jr. of Oakland suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the scene.

