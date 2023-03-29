17884877_web1_police-lights-copy

Police tracked the victim's stolen phone and took one of the suspects into custody, but a second suspect eluded arrest and was still being sought.

San Francisco police announced on Wednesday that a 57-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with a Richmond District armed robbery, though another suspect is still on the loose.

Officers were called just after 5:50 p.m. on Friday to the 2400 block of Lake Street on reports of the robbery and made contact with a 32-year-old woman who told police that she and her two daughters were exiting their vehicle when they were approached by a male suspect, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

