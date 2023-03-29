San Francisco police announced on Wednesday that a 57-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with a Richmond District armed robbery, though another suspect is still on the loose.
Officers were called just after 5:50 p.m. on Friday to the 2400 block of Lake Street on reports of the robbery and made contact with a 32-year-old woman who told police that she and her two daughters were exiting their vehicle when they were approached by a male suspect, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
"The suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded her wallet," the SFPD reported. "The victim told the suspect that she did not have a wallet. The suspect then took the victim’s diaper bag, which contained several items including her cell phone, jewelry and house keys, got into a waiting vehicle, being operated by a second suspect, and fled the scene."
Neither the women nor her daughters were injured in the robbery.
Officers were able to track the woman's stolen phone to the area of Golden Gate Avenue and Jones Street in the Tenderloin and located a suspects' vehicle nearby. The suspects attempted to drive off when police tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle "came to an abrupt stop" and two suspects fled on foot.
The SFPD reported the driver of the vehicle was able to elude arrest, but the passenger was taken into custody and subsequently identified as Darryl Robinson of San Francisco. Police also recovered a loaded firearm during the arrest, and later reported Robinson was "positively identified as the suspect in the Lake Street robbery."
Robinson was booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of several felony crimes, including robbery and child endangerment, according to San Francisco Sheriff's Office jail records. He is being held without bail, and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
The driver in the robbery is still being sought by police, and anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.