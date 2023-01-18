Te Bin Jung

Te Bin Jung, 31, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl when he was working as an English teacher at Silver Creek High School, according to police.

 San Jose Police Department

San Jose police on Wednesday sought additional victims of a high school English teacher who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

San Jose Police Department officers responded on Jan. 9 to a home after receiving a call from a woman who reported she found "inappropriate messages" on her 17-year-old daughter's cell phone from a former teacher, according to a department statement.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

