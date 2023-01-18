San Jose police on Wednesday sought additional victims of a high school English teacher who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.
San Jose Police Department officers responded on Jan. 9 to a home after receiving a call from a woman who reported she found "inappropriate messages" on her 17-year-old daughter's cell phone from a former teacher, according to a department statement.
San Jose police detectives investigated the messages on the girl's phone and discovered they were allegedly sent by 31-year-old Te Bin Jung. Authorities also determined "a sexual assault of a minor had occurred" involving Jung while he was employed as an English teacher at Silver Creek High School in the Evergreen area of San Jose.
SJPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force units arrested Jung at his San Jose home on Jan. 10, and he was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of sexual assault of a minor.
Jung – who authorities noted was working as an English teacher at Yerba Buena High School at the time of his arrest – was eventually released from police custody on his own recognizance, according to San Jose police.
An investigation into the allegation against Jung are ongoing, and police believe there may be additional victims due to Jung's position as a teacher. Anyone with information was asked to contact SJPD Detective Camarillo at 408 277-3214.