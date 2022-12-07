17978895_web1_police-lights-copy

The school alerted the APD of the events that occurred on Tuesday and of the second outstanding intruder. Police confirmed Wednesday that the man had been taken into custody.

Alameda police were investigating after two men entered a high school on separate occasions on Tuesday and engaged in erratic behavior, including touching a girl's face and asking two other students for a kiss.

The first man entered Alameda High School, located at 2200 Central Avenue, "sometime in the late morning" on Tuesday and was filmed by a group of students "acting erratically," according to a statement released by Alameda Unified School District.

