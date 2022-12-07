Alameda police were investigating after two men entered a high school on separate occasions on Tuesday and engaged in erratic behavior, including touching a girl's face and asking two other students for a kiss.
The first man entered Alameda High School, located at 2200 Central Avenue, "sometime in the late morning" on Tuesday and was filmed by a group of students "acting erratically," according to a statement released by Alameda Unified School District.
The students brought the footage to school officials, who immediately alerted school security which subsequently found the man talking to a dance instructor at the school's Kofman Auditorium. The man – who was identified only as a former Alameda High School student – then went to the school's front office and began conversing with Principal Robert Ithurburn while other school officials alerted the Alameda Police Department and fire officials.
Alameda Fire Department Care Unit arrived at the scene and responding units "confirmed they knew the young man and removed him from campus by about noon," according to the Alameda Unified School District.
"Some minutes later, AHS staff requested that the Care Unit staff do a safety check on him, as he had alluded to students being afraid he would 'shoot up the school' some years ago," the Alameda Unified School District said.
The second man arrived at the campus about 3 p.m. on the same day and entered a classroom, where he approached a girl and touched her face, according to the Alameda Unified School District.
A teacher asked the man what he was doing, prompting him to leave the room. However, the man encountered two other girls in the hallway and asked if he could kiss one of them.
The teacher followed the man out of the room, off of the high school campus and to the BART Fruitvale Station nearly two miles away from Alameda High School. The teacher asked for assistance from BART police officers, who were able to take a picture of the man before "he was lost at the station."
The school alerted the APD of the events that occurred on Tuesday and of the second outstanding intruder. Police confirmed Wednesday that the man had been taken into custody.
The man's name was not released, but Alameda police noted he is 27-years-old.
"We know these incidents sound scary and would like to emphasize that AHS staff continually discuss and plan for such intrusions and knew to call APD quickly for both intrusions," the Alameda Unified School District said in a statement. "We plan to assist the police department in their investigation in every way possible and will also be debriefing and reviewing our own response with the Alameda High team, including safety protocols, campus supervision responsibilities, and other safety related measures."