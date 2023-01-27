Pelosi attack video screenshot

Screenshot of the front door entrance at the Pelosi residence appears to show suspect David DePape on the left and Paul Pelosi on the right. 

 Screenshot courtesy SFPD / NBC Bay Area Twitter

Officials have released footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi. 

A San Francisco judge on Wednesday granted a motion that a number of news outlet filed, seeking the release of 911 audio, police interviews surveillance footage and body camera recordings from the night David DePape allegedly attacked U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband in the couple's Pacific Heights home. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags

You May Also Like