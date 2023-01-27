Officials have released footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi.
A San Francisco judge on Wednesday granted a motion that a number of news outlet filed, seeking the release of 911 audio, police interviews surveillance footage and body camera recordings from the night David DePape allegedly attacked U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband in the couple's Pacific Heights home.
Police alleged that he struck Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer after officers directed DePape and Pelosi to drop a hammer they were struggling over. He allegedly later told police he planned to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage because of her leadership of the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives, a position from which Pelosi has subsequently stepped down.
The website was filled with hateful language and far-right conspiracy theories
DePape pleaded not guilty last month to state felony charges of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and threatening a family member of a public official. He is due back in court on Feb. 23. In October, DePape pleaded not guilty to federal charges of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting a federal official's family member.
