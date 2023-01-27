Alleged Paul Pelosi Attacker David DePape

A court on Friday released a portion of David DePape's first interview with police hours after his arrest. It contains numerous false claims and conspiracy theories about the Democratic Party and the 2016 and 2020 elections. 

Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker told police shortly after his arrest that U.S. Rep Nancy Pelosi's husband "took the punishment instead" after trying to stop him "from coming after evil," and he falsely accused the former House Speaker and the rest of the Democratic Party of a "record-breaking crime spree" in their opposition to former President Donald Trump. 

Following a judge's direction earlier this week, the San Francisco Superior Court released an audio recording of David DePape's Oct. 28 jailhouse interview with the San Francisco Police Department, among other footage that a coalition of local news outlets asked the court to release. 

SFPD Interview with David DePape

Capitol Police security footage appears to show alleged attacker David DePape entering the Pelosi home in the early morning hours of October 28, 2022.  

Paul Pelosi 911 call

SFPD body cam footage of the police response to Pelosi home after 911 call in the early morning hours of Oct. 28, 2022.

