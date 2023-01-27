Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker told police shortly after his arrest that U.S. Rep Nancy Pelosi's husband "took the punishment instead" after trying to stop him "from coming after evil," and he falsely accused the former House Speaker and the rest of the Democratic Party of a "record-breaking crime spree" in their opposition to former President Donald Trump.
Following a judge's direction earlier this week, the San Francisco Superior Court released an audio recording of David DePape's Oct. 28 jailhouse interview with the San Francisco Police Department, among other footage that a coalition of local news outlets asked the court to release.
The Examiner on Friday obtained the audio, as well as security video of DePape breaking into the Pelosis' home, body-camera footage of DePape striking Pelosi with a hammer and audio from Pelosi's 911 call. You can listen to his police interview released on Friday below.
DePape has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges of attempted murder. He is due back in San Francisco Superior Court on Feb. 23.
During the portion of the police interview the San Francisco court released, DePape echoes, invokes and outright repeats multiple false claims and conspiracy theories, including about the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.
DePape, a Canadian citizen whom immigration officials say has overstayed his temporary visitor visa, made statements similar to those found on a pair of conspiracy-filled blogs bearing his name. The Examiner found one such website hours after the attack on Pelosi, which officials at the company hosting the blog quickly removed for violating its terms of service.
Both the blog and DePape's interview with police invoked the American Revolution, with DePape comparing himself in the latter to the founding fathers and claiming he was fighting tyranny.
What follows is a transcript of the recording released on Friday, during which San Francisco Police Sgt. Carla Hurley interviews DePape shortly after his arrest.
The transcript has been lightly edited for readability, with ellipses (...) indicating pauses in speech and m-dashes (—) indicating interruptions. It doesn't include the portion in which DePape shares his personal phone number and address, nor does it include Hurley reading him his Miranda rights.
San Francisco Police Department (SFPD): So, um, you know why you’re in custody, right?
David DePape (DD): Oh, absolutely.
SFPD: Yeah, OK. And so, I kinda wanted to, one, make sure you’re OK, and, y’know, why did you — how did you end up there today? This morning?
DD: Um, well, I mean … I don’t really want to talk to you about — I don’t feel like talking about it right now.
SFPD: OK.
DD: Yeah, y’know. Um, but … yeah, I mean, I’m not, like, trying to get away with it, so. You know, I know exactly what I did.
SFPD: Yeah.
DD: And, um …
SFPD: Was there a reason? Did you feel like the Pelosis had done something to you?
DD: Well not me specifically, but the entire American public, honestly. Um …
SFPD: How so?
DD: … The f--king lies coming out of them are just insane. Her, specifically. Like, of all the people in Washington who are f--king lying on a consistent basis, she has to be, like, the f--king leader of the pack. And, um … like, you know Watergate, right?
SFPD: What?
DD: You know Watergate, right?
SFPD: Yes! Of course.
DD: It’s like, whenever there’s a scandal, like, the name is "X-X-gate," right?
SFPD: Yeah.
DD: It has become the defining scandal, and all Watergate was was spying on a rival campaign.
SFPD: OK.
DD: And it’s like, when Trump came into office, what they did went so far beyond spying on a rival campaign. It is just crazy —
SFPD: You mean, like, her efforts to smear him? Or are you talking about —
DD: Like Hilary and the DNC?
SFPD: Right.
DD: And, it’s like — it originates with Hilary, but like, Pelosi ran with the lie as much or more than anyone. Like, honestly, like day in, day out, the person who was on the TV lying every day —
SFPD: Mhm.
DD: — was Pelosi. I mean, Hilary was kind of behind the scenes —
SFPD: Right.
DD: — because she doesn’t really have a position.
SFPD: Right.
DD: And, it’s like this is one of the — this is, like, f--king, record-breaking crime spree the Democratic Party has been on for the last four years. And it is just f--king insane!
SFPD: When you say crime spree, do you — are you talking about how their laws and what they’re doing have affected crime? Or do you mean that they themselves —
DD: They are the criminals.
SFPD: Yeah.
DD: Like, so not only were they spying on a rival campaign.
SFPD: Right.
DD: They were submitting fake evidence to spy on a rival campaign, covering it up, persecuting the rival campaign.
SFPD: When you say rival campaign, you’re talking about Trump, yeah?
DD: Trump, yes.
SFPD: Mhm.
DD: And it’s just like — it’s just, like, an endless f--king crime spree. It’s like, they go from one crime, to another crime, to another crime, to another crime, and it’s just, like, the whole f--king four years until they were finally able to steal the election.
SFPD: Mhm. Yeah.
DD: And it’s just — it’s unacceptable.
SFPD: So, I guess, what was your intention to go there? To make her change her ways? Like —
DD: Um, well, I was gonna basically hold her hostage, and I was gonna talk to her and basically explain to her while I do —
SFPD: Hold her hostage and do what?
DD: And talk to her. If she told the truth, I would let her go scot-free.
SFPD: OK, right.
DD: If she f--king lied, I was gonna break her kneecaps.
SFPD: Did you really think that she would — I’m sorry, this thing is so goofy.
DD: Lie?
SFPD: Did you really think she would —
DD: Tell the truth?
SFPD: Yeah.
DD: Absolutely f--king not.
SFPD: Right.
DD: I knew, beyond a doubt, she would f--king lie.
SFPD: Yeah. Right. And so do you think it was a poor plan? I mean, do you regret that you did this, y’know? I mean —
DD: No. It needed to be done.
SFPD: OK, but Paul — you know the person you attacked is her husband.
DD: He was not my target. I even told him that.
SFPD: Yeah.
DD: So —
SFPD: What was your plan with him? You knew — he already told you she’s not home.
DD: I’ll tell you. So, I basically get there and, um, I see, like, the best way to get in is probably the lower door. So, I like —
SFPD: You say lower door —
DD: So there was like a glass door.
SFPD: Yeah.
DD: And it was all glass, so I — like, I hit it and, um, it basically —-
SFPD: How did you get in? Like, did you break it?
DD: It was not easy. That was, like, special glass.
SFPD: Is that how you cut your hand?
DD: Probably, actually. That s--t is not normal glass.
SFPD: Right.
DD: Holy s--t, so I hit it really hard and it doesn’t — it cracked it enough to leave a mark.
SFPD: Yeah.
DD: But not enough to, like, break it.
SFPD: Right.
DD: And at that point, it’s like, the mark was gonna be seen at — like, they will definitely — there’s cameras everywhere. You know, like, every second house has a Ring thing on it.
SFPD: Of course.
DD: And the cops can go see that for evidence if they need.
SFPD: Sure.
DD: There is no way I can walk where I came from to here without being on, like, a thousand cameras —
SFPD: A million cameras. Yeah.
DD: So, it’s like — I’m already busted.
SFPD: Right.
DD: So it’s like —
SFPD: So then you broke it? But you were able to break it, and then did you just walk in, or did you reach in?
DD: So, I broke through and, um —
SFPD: The window?
DD: I tried to turn the handle. Of course, it’s locked. So then I had to break the window even more.
SFPD: OK.
DD: And, uh, that still wasn’t enough. That’s not where I hurt my hand.
SFPD: OK.
DD: That was just the hammer. And then it’s like — I was actually getting through the window at that point.
SFPD: Right.
DD: And I’m, like, "This isn’t going to work." And so I basically just had to force my body through, and that’s probably where I cut my arm.
SFPD: Through the broken window?
DD: You’ll see there’s, like, a big thing —
SFPD: I saw it!
DD: — I had to body slam my way through it.
SFPD: And then you were able to get in.
DD: Yeah. By that point, I was, like, kind of so exhausted, I couldn’t, like, bring my heavy backpack in with me.
SFPD: Right.
DD: And then I started, like, walking around —
SFPD: Were you bleeding already at that point?
DD: I didn’t feel anything.
SFPD: OK.
DD: Um, honestly, I didn’t feel anything here until, like, the cops kinda, like, tackled me.
SFPD: Yeah.
DD: And, um, so I start, like, walking around looking for them, and it’s like, the house is, like, frickin’ empty. It’s huge and empty, and it’s like, I’m starting to think, like, "Oh, f--k, what if they’re not even here?"
SFPD: Right.
DD: And then later I walked into the bedroom, and I’m actually surprised by him. And he was, like, surprised by me.
SFPD: Was he asleep?
DD: He was asleep. Like, all that noise —
SFPD: Yeah, he didn’t hear it.
DD: — he did not hear. And so then, he basically wakes up, and, um, we’re kind of talking.
SFPD: What were you saying to him?
DD: I don’t remember the specifics, but, like, vaguely, I kind of told him that I’m, like, looking for Nancy Pelosi. And, um, he’s like, "She’s not here, and she’ll be here on the weekend." And then, he’s kind of like —
SFPD: What did he say? In a week?
DD: Weekend, maybe ish, I think. Like, she’ll be back, probably the weekend.
SFPD: OK.
DD: Um, he wasn’t too specific. And, um, he was like, "How can we resolve this?" And I’m like, "I don’t know." And, um … he’s kind of, like, asking me that a bunch. And I’m like, "I don’t know." He’s asking how to resolve this. "I don’t know." "So what do you wanna do?" And I’m like, "Well honestly, can I tie you up? I just wanna fucking go to sleep."
SFPD: Yeah.
DD: And, um —
SFPD: You asked him to — you wanted to tie him up so you could go to sleep?
DD: Yes.
SFPD: ‘Cause you were winded from —
DD: Yes, and I had to carry my f--king heavy backpack all the way here, and um … So then I, like, there’s like a bunch of pillows lined up against the wall, stacked.
SFPD: Is he still in the bed at this point?
DD: I think — um, yes, the whole time he’s sitting there on the bed. And, um, I throw the hammer down, so that it kind of, like, lands on the top of the pillows. And I start taking out, like, the twist ties from my pocket so that I can restrain him so that I don’t have to worry about what he’s doing.
SFPD: Right.
DD: And at that point, that’s when he kind of starts trying to do things. Right? Like, they have, like, an elevator, and it might be a safe room or something.
SFPD: What? Really? OK.
DD: It might be a safe room, so like he can go in there to escape and call — there are cameras, so he can call the cops.
SFPD: Right, right, right.
DD: So he tries to draw me into there. I go over, unarmed, and I’m like, "Don’t be doing this."
SFPD: Yeah.
DD: So we go back into the bedroom. We’re talking, I don’t remember what we’re saying. We go into the bathroom. He grabs the phone and starts dialing nine-eleven. And then they get on the phone and it’s like —
SFPD: So you knew he was calling the police?
DD: Oh, I was standing right in front of him the whole time. I was there —
SFPD: Did you try to grab the phone?
DD: Not really. And I saw him dialing it, and I was like —
SFPD: What’s going through your head at that moment?
DD: Well it’s like, he’s — honestly, he’s pushing me into a corner, y’know? And it’s like — so, a couple of times I kind of started to threaten him a little bit like, "Dude." Like — he’s pushing me into a corner where I have to do something.
So he finally hangs up the phone, and like, I’m not in the position where I can, like, openly talk to him because —
SFPD: You’re in the bathroom right now?
DD: Yes. I’m in the bathroom —
SFPD: Is he trying to get out?
DD: No, he’s just basically on the phone. Anything I do or say is gonna be recorded by nine-eleven, so.
SFPD: Right.
DD: It’s like — and I can’t talk to him frankly because, y’know. And so, like and then finally he hangs up the phone, and I take him into the bedroom and he sits down on the bed. And I explain to him, really frankly, and I’m like — I can’t remember exactly what I said, but it was like … I can’t remember exactly what it is, but it was like, y’know … It’s like, I plan on doing something, and I have other targets, and I can’t be stopped by him.
If I have to go through him, I will.
SFPD: Right. You’re trying to tell him that?
DD: Yeah, it’s like you’re setting this up in the position where, like, you’re going to stop me, and I will not be stopped here.
SFPD: OK. You’re telling him that?
DD: Yes. I’m telling him, really frankly. And then he’s like — he tries to, like, kind of manipulate me, going like, "Oh no, the cops, they’re not doing anything." And I’m like, I don’t know if I said this, but I was definitely thinking it, it’s like, "Dude, I’m not f--king stupid. And they’re not f--king stupid, either. There’s no way they got that f--king phone call, and they ain’t f--king coming here!"
SFPD: Why didn’t you think about leaving, just out of curiosity? I mean, you knew they were coming. Why didn’t you just leave?
DD: Um, well, it’s like, y’know — the founding fathers, it’s like, they fought the British. They fought the tyranny. They didn’t just f--king surrender to it.
SFPD: Yeah.
DD: And when I left my house, I left to go fight tyranny. I did not leave to go surrender. And it’s like —
SFPD: But what was your objective gonna be? You knew the police were gonna come. You weren’t able to — did you get a chance to tie him up? No?
DD: Oh no, no. So, like, after that … he’s like, he wanted to go downstairs. So I followed him downstairs, and then we’re like, he’s showing me the — we’re, like, looking at the window in the glass. And um, we’re talking, I can’t remember what we said.
And at one point, I like, I reach over and squeeze his shoulder. Like, y’know —
SFPD: Like comfort?
DD: Affectionately. Affectionately. Just to comfort.
SFPD: Yeah.
DD: And, um —
SFPD: What happened?
DD: Oh, nothing.
SFPD: OK.
DD: I just did it just to comfort him, y’know? Um, then, at one point, I’m not 100% sure that they were, but like, there’s like, the door, and then above it, there’s like this glass thing. I see through it, like, the flashing lights of a police car.
SFPD: So you know they were there?
DD: I knew they were there, and I told him, "The police are here." And, uh, he was all, like, trying to lie to me. "Oh, no they’re not." And then I’m like, "Dude, that’s f--king bulls--t. I saw them."
And so then he tries a different tactic. I can’t remember whether — he’s like, "Oh, as long as we don’t answer the door, we’ll be fine."
SFPD: He says that?
DD: Yeah. And the next thing they do, they knock on the door and he runs over to open it. And then, um, so I’m standing there right beside him with the hammer. I think he grabs the hammer, so I don’t hit him in retaliation.
SFPD: So you’re holding a hammer. Is this, like, a regular-sized hammer?
DD: Regular hammer.
SFPD: OK.
DD: And then door’s open, the cops are standing there seeing this. I think he grabs it, and I think it was, like, so I don’t hit him in retaliation. And it’s like, it’s like, he basically — he thinks that I'll just surrender.
And it’s like, I didn’t come here to surrender, and I told him that I will go through him.
SFPD: Yeah.
DD: And so I basically yanked it away from him and hit him. And then the cops —
SFPD: Is that why you were angry, because you felt — is that why you hit him? You were angry that — you felt like he thought you were just gonna submit? And you had already warned him, "Hey, I’m here for the fight."
DD: Yes, I’m there for the fight.
SFPD: And that’s why you were mad, because up to that point, we hadn’t touched him, right? Besides —
DD: Yeah, no. I was being — I threatened him a little bit a couple of times when he was on the phone, but for the most part, it’s like … it was pretty amicable, overall. Except for, y’know, that.
SFPD: Why did you hit him, then? Did you feel like defen—
DD: Oh, I told him. I’m not gonna surrender. I’m here for the fight.
SFPD: OK.
DD: And it’s like, if you stop me — it’s like, if you stop me from coming after evil, you will take the punishment instead.
SFPD: At that point, though, how many times do you think you hit him?
DD: I have no clue how many times I hit him.
SFPD: Do you know where you hit him?
DD: I have no clue —
SFPD: But you hit him with the hammer?
DD: Yes, it went really quick. Like, I yanked it away from him, I swung at him and the cops — like, they opened the door and, like, he’s holding the hammer and, like, I have a hold, and it’s, like, you know, it looks bad.
SFPD: You’re both holding the hammer?
DD: And the cops, they’re like, surprised, at like — like, they looked into it, "Woah! Woah! Woah!"
SFPD: OK.
DD: And then I yank the hammer away from him. I jump into action. They jump into action. They’re, like, on top of me instantly. Um, they like —
SFPD: But you had already been able to hit him several times, right?
DD: Yes. I have no clue how many times, but I definitely (unintelligible). Whatever —
SFPD: Did you use, like, all your force, or were you just tapping, like, while you — or were you —
DD: Um, no it was not a tap. It was definitely full force.
SFPD: Full force.
DD: Yeah.