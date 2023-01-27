Officials on Friday released a trove of multimedia from the night Paul Pelosi was brutally assaulted in his San Francisco home last October, including the 911 call the former Speaker’s husband made to police while his alleged attacker, David DePape, was in the room.
David DePape compared himself to a freedom fighter standing against tyranny in an interview with police
Here is the full transcript of the 911 call made by Pelosi to San Francisco police at 2:27 a.m. on Oct. 22.
911 dispatcher Heather Grives: San Francisco Police, 74
Paul Pelosi: Oh I guess … I guess I told them to (unintelligible). What is this?
911: San Francisco Police, do you need help?
PP: Oh, well there’s a gentleman here just waiting for my wife to come back, Nancy Pelosi. He’s just waiting for her to come back, but she’s not going to be here for a day so I guess I’ll have to wait.
911: Okay, do you need police, fire or medical for anything?
PP: Uh, I don’t think so. I don’t think so.
(Silence)
Um … Is the capitol police around?
911: No this is San Francisco —
PP: They’re usually here at the house, protecting my wife.
911: No this is San Francisco Police —
PP: No I understand … Okay well, uh … I don’t know, what do you think? (speaking to David DePape)
DD: (Unintelligible)
PP: He thinks everything’s good. I’ve got a problem but he thinks everything’s good.
911: Okay, call us back if you change your mind.
PP: No no, this gentleman just came into the house, and wants to wait here for my wife to come home. And so, anyway, he told me to put the phone down.
911: Do you know who the person is?
PP: No I don’t know who he is. He uh … uh he has (unclear) ... he’s telling me … he’s telling me not to uh … he’s telling me not to do anything.
911: What is your address sir?
PP: Uh, 2640 Broadway.
911: What is your name?
PP: My name is Paul Pelosi.
(Silence)
Anyway this gentleman says that uh, he thinks (unintelligible), he’s telling me to put the phone down and just do what he says. Okay?
911: Okay, what’s the gentlemen’s name?
DD: David DePape
PP: What’s that?
DD: My name’s David.
PP: The name is David.
911: Okay, and who is David?
PP: I don’t know.
911: (Unintelligible)
PP: What’s that?
DD: I’m a friend of theirs.
PP: He says he’s a friend.
911: But you don’t know who he is?
PP: No, no ma’am.
911: Okay.
PP: He’s telling me I’m being very leading, so I gotta stop talking to you, okay?
911: Okay. You sure? I can stay on the phone with you just to make sure everything’s okay?
PP: No he wants me to get the hell off the phone. Okay?