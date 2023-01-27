BKN BIDEN WARRIORS 6

Rep. Nancy Pelosi said she has no intention of watching the video or listening to the 911 call of the attack on her husband.

Officials on Friday released a trove of multimedia from the night Paul Pelosi was brutally assaulted in his San Francisco home last October, including the 911 call the former Speaker’s husband made to police while his alleged attacker, David DePape, was in the room.

In the audio  part of a collection of police footage and recordings dispersed to the media following a San Francisco court ruling earlier this week — Pelosi delicately describes his harrowing situation to San Francisco Police Department dispatcher Heather Grives, who police chief Bill Scott later praised for her intuition and quick thinking, which allowed her to interpret what she was being told.

