One of the suspects placed another necklace on the victim, taking the opportunity to steal the gold necklace from around the victim's neck, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Palo Alto police on Friday sought the public's help to identify and locate a pair of suspects who stole a gold necklace from a woman.

The robbery was reported just after 11:10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Walgreens located at 4170 El Camino Real, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

