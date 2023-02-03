The drugs were seized as part of an investigation to intercept substances that were earmarked for the Tenderloin district
"The woman then motioned the victim closer to the car and thanked her for the help by placing a ring on the victim’s finger," according to Palo Alto police. "The victim said that wasn’t necessary, returning the ring and backing away. The female then got out of the car and placed a necklace around the victim’s neck, apparently to thank her for giving them the directions."
The woman got back into the white sedan, which drove off in an unknown direction, police said.
The victim eventually returned to her home and realized the woman had stolen a gold necklace she had been wearing when providing the suspects directions. The victim told officers the gold necklace – which has an estimated value of more than $1,000 – was stolen when the suspect got out of the car and gave her the second necklace.
The victim reported the suspects were both between 50 and 60 years old. The male driving the car was described as having a black beard, but no further description of the woman or the suspect vehicle was available.
An investigation into the theft is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the Palo Alto Police Department at 650 329-2413