Palo Alto police on Wednesday sought the public's help to identify and locate a man who was found prowling in a resident's basement.
The Palo Alto Police Department received a call just after 11:45 p.m. on Sunday from a home located in the 800 block of University Avenue and were told by a resident that a man had just run out of the basement, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.
An investigation into the report revealed the resident – a man in his 80s – and his wife were in the home when they heard noises emanating from the basement, which had an unlocked entrance on the exterior of the home.
"The victim went to investigate, thinking that an animal may have gotten in from the outside," the PAPD reported. "He checked the basement and did not see anything out of the ordinary, but as he went to lock the exterior door, a male suspect ran up the stairs from inside the basement and fled eastbound on University Avenue."
The victim did not report any property missing from the home and no injuries were reported, according to Palo Alto police.
The suspect was described as a man who is between 25 and 30-years-old with a medium build and who stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with short black hair and a mustache with possibly a beard. The suspect was last seen wearing all black clothing.
Anyone with information on the trespasser was asked to contact the Palo Alto Police Department at 650 329-2413.