The resident heard noises emanating from the basement and went to investigate, believing an animal had entered from outside, according to Palo Alto police.

Palo Alto police on Wednesday sought the public's help to identify and locate a man who was found prowling in a resident's basement.

The Palo Alto Police Department received a call just after 11:45 p.m. on Sunday from a home located in the 800 block of University Avenue and were told by a resident that a man had just run out of the basement, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

