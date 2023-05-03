broken glass stock

Police discovered the rear sliding glass door of a home had been shattered, but investigators believe the suspects fled upon realizing the home was occupied.

 P.J.L Laurens | Wikimedia Commons

Palo Alto police on Wednesday were searching for two attempted burglars who shattered a rear sliding glass door to a home only to flee after learning the home was occupied.

Palo Alto Police Department officers were called just after 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday to the home located in the 1400 block of Byron Street, near Rinconada Cultural Park, by a resident who reported two people had entered her side yard through an unlocked gate, according to a department statement.

