Palo Alto police on Wednesday were searching for two attempted burglars who shattered a rear sliding glass door to a home only to flee after learning the home was occupied.
Palo Alto Police Department officers were called just after 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday to the home located in the 1400 block of Byron Street, near Rinconada Cultural Park, by a resident who reported two people had entered her side yard through an unlocked gate, according to a department statement.
The woman – described only as being in her 50s – reported to police that she was alone inside the home and noticed the suspects on surveillance video. The woman contacted police and called out "hello" to the suspects, prompting them to flee the area.
"Officers responded immediately and discovered the home’s rear sliding glass door had been shattered," Palo Alto police reported. "Police believe the burglars entered the home but upon hearing the victim call out and learning the home was occupied, immediately fled. The victim reported nothing was missing."
The suspects were last seen wearing hooded sweatshirts, gloves and masks which completely obscured their faces, police reported. Authorities reviewed surveillance video from the neighborhood and learned a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger, fled the area southbound on Byron Street "at a high rate of speed" around the time of the attempted burglary.
Police are investigating possible connections between the Tuesday night crime and two similar incidents. At least one suspect was interrupted during another attempted home burglary in the 1500 block of Dana Avenue on April 21, and another home was found burglarized in the 00 block of Jordan Place on Tuesday night.
Anyone with information on the burglaries was asked to contact the Palo Alto Police Department at 650 329-2413.