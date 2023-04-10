Authorities received a call at 2:49 p.m. on Sunday from a passerby who told them he had found a woman in the California Avenue pedestrian underpass who said she had just been sexually assaulted, according to a release.
The woman, who is in her 50s, told police she had been walking her bicycle eastbound through the underpass when the suspect, walking in the opposite direction, struck her which caused her to fall to the ground. He then sexually assaulted her.
The woman yelled her help, at which point the suspect allegedly stole her cell phone and fled in “an unknown direction.” The passerby, who did not witness the assault, arrived soon after and called police. Officers found her cell phone on the 3000 block of Emerson Street at 3:05 p.m.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is receiving treatment for a laceration to the back of her head and bruising on her neck.
She described the suspect as an Asian male between 30 to 40 years old, 5-feet-5 inches tall with a “stocky build,” and clean shaven. He was wearing a dark bike helmet, dark sunglasses and high-visibility yellow top.
An investigation remains ongoing and the suspect remains at-large. Police on Monday reiterated a call for help finding the suspect and released a sketch of him based on the victim’s description.
Anybody with additional information is asked to call 650-320-2413, email tips to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent a text or voicemail to 650-383-8984.