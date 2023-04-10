police sketch of palo alto sexual assault suspect

Police on Monday reiterated a call for help to find the suspect and released a sketch of the victim based on the victim’s description.

 Palo Alto Police Department

Police on Monday released a suspect sketch and asked for the public’s help locating the man who allegedly “brazenly” sexually assaulted a woman at a pedestrian underpass in Palo Alto.

Authorities received a call at 2:49 p.m. on Sunday from a passerby who told them he had found a woman in the California Avenue pedestrian underpass who said she had just been sexually assaulted, according to a release.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong