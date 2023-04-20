pa shoplift suspect

Francesca Marie Maufas, 35, crashed her car while allegedly attempting to evade arrest, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Palo Alto police on Thursday announced a 35-year-old woman suspected of shoplifting was arrested after allegedly striking a police car with her vehicle while attempting to evade arrest.

Palo Alto Police Department officers were called about 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday to the Macy’s at Stanford Shopping Center at 180 El Camino Real by a store employee who reported a suspect stole several pairs of sunglasses before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, according to a department statement.

