Palo Alto police on Thursday announced a 35-year-old woman suspected of shoplifting was arrested after allegedly striking a police car with her vehicle while attempting to evade arrest.
Palo Alto Police Department officers were called about 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday to the Macy’s at Stanford Shopping Center at 180 El Camino Real by a store employee who reported a suspect stole several pairs of sunglasses before fleeing the scene in a vehicle, according to a department statement.
A police officer located the suspect vehicle about 10 minutes later in the 2800 block of Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park. The officer stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby business, and the suspect exited her vehicle.
"After a short conversation, [the suspect] walked away from the officer and got back into the driver’s seat," according to the PAPD. "The officer gave her multiple commands to stop, all of which she ignored. She then reversed her car, striking the front passenger’s side corner of the patrol vehicle as the officer stood alongside it. The suspect then drove forward over a curb, onto a grassy lawn, and sped off at a high rate of speed."
The officer briefly lost sight of the suspect vehicle, but located it again in a parking lot in the 2900 block of Sand Hill Road. Police reported the suspect vehicle sped past the officer's patrol car, struck a curb in the 2800 block of Sand Hill Road "at about 50 miles per hour," rolled over and came to rest on its wheels in an embankment.
"The suspect got out of the car and stood next to it for about a minute as the officer gave her arrest commands, which she ignored," police said. "She re-entered the vehicle briefly, and then took off running on foot."
The officer pursued the woman and tackled her onto a patch of grass after a short pursuit. The woman continued to resist arrest, but the officer was able to subdue her with the help of a passerby and backup units, the department reported.
The PAPD reported the officer who attempted to stop the vehicle suffered a moderate injury to his arm, and he was treated at a local hospital before being released. The suspect, who was later identified as 35-year-old Francesca Marie Maufas of San Francisco, was taken to a hospital as a precaution after complaining of pain in her neck, back and hand.
Inside Maufas' vehicle, police found nine pairs of stolen sunglasses with a total value of about $3,900. The sunglasses were returned to the Macy's store.
Maufas was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon for reversing her car in the direction of the officer, resisting arrest, reckless evading and grand theft, according to Palo Alto police. Police also reported she was booked for three outstanding warrants related to theft out of San Jose, Marin County and Alameda County.
Maufas is being held on $185,000 bail, and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, according to Santa Clara County jail records.