OPD Side show enforcement

Anyone who wishes to report an illegal sideshow or has information was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov.

 Oakland Police Department

The Oakland Police Department announced on Saturday that there will be additional resources and units deployed over the weekend to deter illegal vehicle sideshows.

Additional officers and tow trucks will be utilized Saturday and Sunday to discourage and interrupt those who might engage in the dangerous stunt-driving trend, according to the OPD.

Oakland police warned those caught participating in illegal sideshows could have their cars towed and impounded for up to 30 days, and could face additional legal repercussions.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

