Oakland police announce increased presence to combat illegal sideshows By Andrew Fortin-Caldera | Examiner staff writer Mar 4, 2023 Mar 4, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Anyone who wishes to report an illegal sideshow or has information was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov. The Oakland Police Department announced on Saturday that there will be additional resources and units deployed over the weekend to deter illegal vehicle sideshows.Additional officers and tow trucks will be utilized Saturday and Sunday to discourage and interrupt those who might engage in the dangerous stunt-driving trend, according to the OPD. OPD will have additional resources on the streets this weekend for enforcement of illegal sideshow activity. If you take part in illegal sideshows in Oakland, your vehicle could be towed & seized with a 30-day hold. Send tips to: sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov pic.twitter.com/S3YoJKNfL4 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) March 5, 2023 Oakland police warned those caught participating in illegal sideshows could have their cars towed and impounded for up to 30 days, and could face additional legal repercussions.Anyone who wishes to report an illegal sideshow or has information was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department at sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov.