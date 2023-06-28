Edmodo, LLC agreed to pay the fine to resolve claims that the company collected the names, email addresses, phone numbers, device information and IP addresses of students who used the company's platform.
A Bay Area online education company will pay a steep fine to resolve allegations that it collected the personal data of millions of its students.
Delaware-based Edmodo, LLC – which mainly operates out of San Mateo – agreed to pay $6 million to resolve claims that the company collected the names, email addresses, phone numbers, device information and IP addresses of children under 13 who used Edmodo's educational platform, according to a United States Department of Justice statement.
The fine will be suspended for an unspecified duration due to the company's inability to pay, officials noted.
Edmodo offered a free version of its platform and sold subscriptions to a paid version of the platform to various schools in the United States, which allowed teachers to hold classes and virtually interact with their students. The DOJ alleged that, up until September 2022, the company used both the free and paid versions of its platform to collect the personal information of 36 million student accounts "without providing notice to the children’s parents or obtaining parental authorization to collect such personal information."
The DOJ further claimed Edmodo provided the personal information to third-parties, which then displayed targeted advertising to students between 2018 and 2022.
"Children do not lose their privacy protections when they use the internet," said U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey. "Congress and the Federal Trade Commission established rules to govern websites and apps collecting and storing the personal information of children. The settlement being announced today demonstrates the Department of Justice’s resolve to enforce those rules."