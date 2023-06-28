21824434_web1_200611-SFE-computer_1

Edmodo, LLC agreed to pay the fine to resolve claims that the company collected the names, email addresses, phone numbers, device information and IP addresses of students who used the company's platform.

A Bay Area online education company will pay a steep fine to resolve allegations that it collected the personal data of millions of its students.

Delaware-based Edmodo, LLC – which mainly operates out of San Mateo – agreed to pay $6 million to resolve claims that the company collected the names, email addresses, phone numbers, device information and IP addresses of children under 13 who used Edmodo's educational platform, according to a United States Department of Justice statement.

