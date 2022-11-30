One person was killed and two others were injured in a suspected DUI crash in Santa Clara over the weekend, which is the third in a recent spate of injury and fatal collisions that have occurred along El Camino Real in the Bay Area this month.
The crash occurred just after 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of San Tomas Expressway and El Camino Real when a Volvo traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on El Camino Real ran through a red light and slammed into a BMW that was traveling northbound through the intersection, according to the Santa Clara Police Department.
SCPD units were called to the scene, and the department reported that “when officers made initial contact with the driver of the Volvo they immediately detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and body.” The driver of the Volvo – later identified as 28-year-old Isaias Mendoza-Inijuez of Sonoma – was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the BMW was also taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries she suffered in the collision, while her passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released, but the SCPD noted he was a 31-year-old San Jose resident.
Mendoza-Inijuez was later booked on suspicion of homicide and DUI resulting in injury, according to Santa Clara police.
Saturday’s crash marks the third such collision along El Camino Real in the Bay Area this November. 20-year-old Michelle Urzua was struck by a drunk driver while driving with a friend on El Camino Real in San Mateo just after 1 a.m. on Nov. 21, just five days before the fatal collision in Santa Clara.
Urzua – a college student studying child development in the Bay Area – suffered broken ribs and hips in the crash, as well as a broken pelvis and leg and a fractured sternum, according to a GoFundMe established to help pay for Urzua’s hospital bills.
Further details on the Nov. 21 collision could not be confirmed by San Mateo police.
Married couple Grace Spiridon, 42, and Greg Ammen, 44, were also struck and fatally injured in a collision on El Camino Real in Redwood City on Nov. 4. Redwood City Police Department officers were called about 7:55 p.m. that day to the area of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue, near Wellesley Crescent Park, on reports of a collision and found two vehicles – one of which was burning – wrecked in the area.
Responding officers were able to douse the burning vehicle with fire extinguishers and rescued the 17-year-old driver and two passengers from within. All three were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers also found Spiridon and Ammen, along with their twin 7-year-old daughters, trapped within the other vehicle that was involved in the collision, according to the RCPD. Spiridon and Ammen were pronounced dead at the scene, while their daughters survived the crash with unspecified injuries.
Another GoFundMe was subsequently established seeking support for Spiridon and Ammen's daughters.
“This was a tragic event for all involved. On behalf of the Redwood City City Council, we extend our deepest sympathies to the two young children who tragically lost their parents,” said Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale in the wake of the crash.
An investigation into the collision revealed the 17-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was allegedly engaged in a speed contest with another driver just before the fatal wreck, according to Redwood City police. Authorities arrested the 17-year-old on Nov. 18 for his role in the collision, though his name was not released due to his age.
Police later identified the second driver allegedly involved in the speed contest as 23-year-old Kyle Harrison of Redwood City, and he was taken into custody on Nov. 21. Authorities also recovered Harrison’s vehicle as evidence.
Harrison was booked into Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of several crimes stemming from the collision, including murder. He was being held without bail, and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9.