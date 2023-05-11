25628499_web1_210625-SFE-COURTS-GAVEL_1

The six conspirators are set to make their first court appearances over the course of the next week or so.

 Examiner file photo

Half a dozen people — including a former IRS agent who is currently an Oakland tax enforcement officer — face federal fraud charges in connection with an alleged scheme that took advantage of the Payroll Protection Program, a major lifeline to businesses at the height of the pandemic.

Frank Mosley, 58, of Oakland, a former IRS revenue agent who is employed by the city, is accused of conspiring to use the money obtained through the fake loans for personal use, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday in a statement.

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com

Tags