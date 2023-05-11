Half a dozen people — including a former IRS agent who is currently an Oakland tax enforcement officer — face federal fraud charges in connection with an alleged scheme that took advantage of the Payroll Protection Program, a major lifeline to businesses at the height of the pandemic.
Frank Mosley, 58, of Oakland, a former IRS revenue agent who is employed by the city, is accused of conspiring to use the money obtained through the fake loans for personal use, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday in a statement.
The Department of Justice also charged five other people, including Mosley's brother, Reginald Mosley, who are accused of being part of a conspiracy that allegedly raked in $3 million through the scheme.
PPP loans helped many businesses stay afloat at the height of the pandemic by helping them keep employees on payroll. The federal program was enacted as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in March 2020.
The DOJ said Mosley's group submitted fake documents for four different entities that were essentially shell companies in July of 2020 and September 2021. The group claimed that the companies had between 19 and 49 employees and approximately $150,000 to $430,000 in monthly payroll, according to the DOJ. When the PPP loans came through, the group used the money for personal expenses, like paying off credit cards.
Mosley and his brother allegedly executed the first scheme on their own in August 2020. After successfully getting $1 million, they recruited three other people who owned companies before the lockdown began: Marcus Wilborn, 50, of Elk Grove, Aaron Boren, 56, of Roseville, and Scott Conway, 52, of Rocklin.
The brothers helped fill out the paperwork for the others in exchange for a cut of the PPP funds they received. The group drew up contracts in which the brothers would receive 15% of the funds for their services and then filed fake payroll tax returns to try to cover up the fraud.
One defendant, Kenya Ellis, 55, of Los Angeles, took on an advisory role for the group in helping submit the fake PPP loan applications. He allegedly made $296,000 in PPP separately by pretending to be the owner of an existing company.
Five of the conspirators — Frank Mosley, Reginald Mosley, Wilborn, Boren, and Conway — have been charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and could face up to 30 years in prison. Both Mosleys also face charges of aiding and advising in the filing of false tax returns, which could add an additional three years.
Separately, Ellis has also been charged in a separate case with bank fraud. The group could also be forced to pay restitution, among other penalties, along with prison time.
All six are expected to make their first court appearances in the coming week.