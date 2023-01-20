Police on Friday sought the public's help to identify and locate a man who attempted to sexually assault an employee at an Oakland business.
Oakland Police Department officers were called just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday to the business located in the 4700 block of International Boulevard on reports of the attempted assault and made contact with the victim at the scene, according to a department statement.
The victim told police that they were working at the business when the man entered and approached the victim. The victim said the man "began grabbing [them] and pulled the victim’s pants down," according to police.
Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, was reported missing after a large wave washed him away from Esplanade Beach
The victim fought back and was able to break away from the man before fleeing the business to safety. The suspect also fled the scene and was last seen heading westbound on International Boulevard towards High Street on foot, Oakland police said.
The suspect was described as a Black man who is between 35 and 45 years old and 5 feet 10 to 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a medium build, medium-length curly black hair that covers his ears and a receding hairline. He was last seen wearing a green military jacket, black pants and black shoes, and was carrying a green backpack.
Anyone with information on the assault was asked to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at 510 238-3641.