Attempted rape suspect

The suspect began grabbing the victim while attempting to remove their pants, according to the Oakland Police Department.

 Oakland Police Department

Police on Friday sought the public's help to identify and locate a man who attempted to sexually assault an employee at an Oakland business.

Oakland Police Department officers were called just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday to the business located in the 4700 block of International Boulevard on reports of the attempted assault and made contact with the victim at the scene, according to a department statement.

@afortincaldera

afortin-caldera@sfexaminer.com

