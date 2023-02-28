17010650_web1_Police-lights

Police investigated at least six separate shootings that left several people dead or injured, according to the Oakland Police Department.

At least four people were killed and two more were injured in a series of unrelated shootings in Oakland over the weekend.

The first of the shootings occurred on Friday about 7:45 p.m., according to the OPD. Officers were called to the 7200 block of International Boulevard following a ShotSpotter activation and found a man down at the scene with several gunshot wounds.

