At least four people were killed and two more were injured in a series of unrelated shootings in Oakland over the weekend.
The first of the shootings occurred on Friday about 7:45 p.m., according to the OPD. Officers were called to the 7200 block of International Boulevard following a ShotSpotter activation and found a man down at the scene with several gunshot wounds.
A preliminary investigation into the shooting revealed "two individuals shot the victim multiple times before leaving the area in a waiting vehicle," according to Oakland police. No additional details were released.
Paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead. His name was not publicly released, though police noted he was from Montclair in Southern California.
"Roughly one hour into the investigation, officers heard gunfire in the distance a few blocks away," according to Oakland police.
Officers responded just before 8:45 p.m. on Friday to the 6900 block of International Boulevard – less than a quarter-mile away from the scene of the first shooting – and found a woman seated inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
Paramedics were again called to the scene and attempted to provide aid to the woman, but she died of her wound at the scene. Her name was withheld pending notification of her next of kin, but Oakland police noted she was from San Francisco.
Officers were called on the same night about 10:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of 67th Avenue – about a half-mile from the scene of the second shooting – on reports of an additional shooting and found another man down at the scene with at least one gunshot wound.
Police attempted to provide life-saving aid to the man, but he died at the scene, according to the OPD. His name was not released.
Oakland police reported "a person was detained in connection" with the third shooting, but no further details were released.
Just before midnight on Friday, officers were called to the 8400 block of International Boulevard on reports of a fourth shooting and found another man suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the scene.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition as of Monday, according to the OPD.
The first in a second string of shootings was reported just after 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oakland police reported. Officers were called to the 700 block of Webster Street to investigate another ShotSpotter activation, and they found a man shot at the scene.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. His name was not released, but police noted he was from Oakland.
Police further reported two people of interest were detained in connection with the man's death, but no additional details regarding the killing were released.
"Less than two hours later and just before 3:00 a.m.... officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Bancroft Avenue for a shooting," the OPD reported.
Arriving officers found another man suffering several gunshot wounds at the scene, and he was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
The OPD reported detectives do not believe any of the shootings are related.
Investigations into the shootings are ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact Oakland police at 510 238-3821.