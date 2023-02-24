spotlight OPD makes arrest in hit-and-run that killed 100-year-old man By James Salazar | Examiner staff writer James Salazar News Producer Author twitter Author email Feb 24, 2023 Feb 24, 2023 Updated 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Oakland Police say 100-year-old Tzu-Ta Ko was struck by a vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Oakland Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oakland Police Department has arrested a person in connection with a fatal hit-and-run of a 100-year-old man. The incident occurred just after 7 a.m. Feb. 19. Officers responded to the intersection of 19th and Harrison streets following a report of a hit-and-run involving one vehicle and one pedestrian. Man, 60, arrested in connection with string of armed gas station robberies In the robberies, the suspect walked behind the counter, pointed a gun at an employee and stole money from the cash register before fleeing the scene on foot Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Tzu-Ta Ko, suffering from severe head trauma due to the collision. First responders rendered aid to the victim who succumbed to his injuries. The vehicle, believed at the time to be a tan or white Mini Cooper, was driven from the scene. At the time of the incident, OPD did not know whether alcohol or drugs were a factor. In a Facebook post, the department thanked "community members and media partners for their help which led to the arrest of the individual." At a press conference Friday afternoon, officers revealed that a vehicle had been recovered. Additionally, the arrestee is an adult female who is an Oakland resident.Though an arrest has been made, the investigation is still ongoing. SFPD seek suspect in stabbing of 67-year-old woman The incident occurred June 30, 2022 at approximately 1 a.m. California enters "Reproductive Freedom Alliance" with several other states Gov. Gavin Newsom joined the coalition with 19 other governors who are "committed to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom in their states" jsalazar@sfexaminer.com@jamesbewriting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Crime Security And Public Safety Roads And Traffic James Salazar News Producer James Salazar is a social media producer and a digital news producer for the San Francisco Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow James Salazar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you You May Also Like Arrest made in gun incident at S.F. synagogue The man is suspected of walking into the Schneerson Center on Balboa Street, which holds religious services and classes along with community activities, shortly before… Feds charge Bay Area engineer for participating in Jan. 6 insurrection Patrick Bournes, a 59-year-old Santa Clara resident, is the sixth person from the region accused, arrested or charged in the riot Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Palo Alto high school Police used explosive-detecting canines to search the school grounds, but no trace of a threat was found SFPD maximize reward, revise sketch in 'Doodler' killer cold case Friday marks the 49 years to the day since his first murder at Ocean Beach LA mass shooting suspect kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest The Lunar New Year celebration had attracted thousands. Security precautions advised in wake of Walnut Creek home burglaries Police reported firearms "may have been stolen" in one of the burglaries, but investigators were still working to determine what exactly had been taken Load more {{title}} {{summary}} The Latest Want to serve your city? Deliver a lawsuit for this SF pro-housing org Updated 12 min ago 'She would melt your heart': SF Zoo's revered lioness dies Updated 16 min ago OPD makes arrest in hit-and-run that killed 100-year-old man Updated 19 min ago SFO had worst reliability on five-year average, new study says Updated 58 min ago These SF milestones are younger than Feinstein's political career Updated 2 hrs ago Snow, lightning, major road closures: Where things stand amid arctic Bay Area storm Updated 1 hr ago Major changes, rapid line contemplated by Muni for 29 Sunset Updated 1 hr ago Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum Opinion SF's new startup hotspot seen as the road to AI riches Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco