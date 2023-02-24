Oakland police logo

Oakland Police say 100-year-old Tzu-Ta Ko was struck by a vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.  

The Oakland Police Department has arrested a person in connection with a fatal hit-and-run of a 100-year-old man. 

The incident occurred just after 7 a.m. Feb. 19. Officers responded to the intersection of 19th and Harrison streets following a report of a hit-and-run involving one vehicle and one pedestrian.

