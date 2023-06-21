Police crime scene tape

Jose Estrada-Avalos, 38, is being held without bail for allegedly shooting and killing another man over the weekend.

A man is in police custody for allegedly shooting and killing another man in Oakland.

Jose Estrada-Avalos, 38, was arrested on Monday in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred two days prior, according to the Oakland Police Department.

