Estrada-Avalos is being held without bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Thursday.
OPD officers went to the 2100 block of 39th Avenue about 3 a.m. on Saturday to investigate a ShotSpotter activation and found Santos Pablo-Ramirez with a gunshot wound in the area, the department reported.
Medics were called to the scene and pronounced Santos Pablo-Ramirez dead. Police didn't share a motive behind the shooting.
Oakland police arrested Estrada-Avalos following a rash of shootings in the past month that have wracked the Bay Area and left several people seriously injured.
A 23-year-old man who was shot several times was arrested for his alleged role in a car-to-car shootout that left several people, including two young girls, injured in Fisherman's Wharf over the weekend.
A 22-year-old man who multiple outlets identified as a person of interest in a Mission District mass shooting that wounded nine people was arrested in Santa Cruz last week. San Francisco police said it was "part of a multi-jurisdictional effort," but they didn't say his arrest was connected to the Mission District shooting.
Three people were wounded in a shooting at a Balboa Park nightclub earlier in June, and a person was killed in an early morning shooting in the Tenderloin on June 12. Hours before the latter shooting, officers investigated reports of two men shooting at each other from their cars in Bernal Heights.