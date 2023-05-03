Police crime scene tape

Bernard Tracie Jimmerson, 39, told police "he was frustrated by the noise of cars racing up and down his street in the middle of the night" and allegedly went outside to shoot at passing cars, according to the Office of the Alameda County District Attorney.

Authorities announced Wednesday that a 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a woman in Oakland because he was frustrated by the sounds of traffic on his street.

Oakland police officers responded at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday to the 9500 block of MacArthur Boulevard, about a mile away from the Oakland Zoo, to investigate several ShotSpotter activations.

