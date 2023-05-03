Bernard Tracie Jimmerson, 39, told police "he was frustrated by the noise of cars racing up and down his street in the middle of the night" and allegedly went outside to shoot at passing cars, according to the Office of the Alameda County District Attorney.
The last Warrior to go on this kind of run has his number retired
Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Y. Price said in a statement that Jimmerson told police "he was frustrated by the noise of cars racing up and down his street in the middle of the night" and allegedly went outside with an assault rifle to shoot at passing cars, fatally injuring Bedford.
Jail records also show Jimmerson was prohibited from owning firearms at the time of the shooting due to previous offenses.
"Ms. Bedford was an innocent victim, who happened to be in the area," Price said. "A stray bullet hit her as she was trying to flee from the gunfire."
Jimmerson was booked into the Alameda County Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of several felonies and was being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.
"There are too many guns in this community. And there are too many people who are too quick to use a gun, believing they have a right to use a gun when they do not," Price said. "It needs to stop. And when someone takes a life under these circumstances we will hold them accountable."