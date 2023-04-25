SFPD car at Golden Gate and Larkin

The man who died and another who was injured in Sunday's shooting in North Beach allegedly tried robbing a group at gunpoint.

 File Photo/Jessica Christian/The Examiner

San Francisco police allege that one of the men who died and another who was injured in Sunday night's shooting in North Beach attempted to rob a group of people at gunpoint.

Police on Monday arrested Malachi Lefiti, a 22-year-old Oakland man who sustained injuries that weren't life-threatening in the shooting, on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder and single counts of conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and a gang enhancement. 

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags