San Francisco police allege that one of the men who died and another who was injured in Sunday night's shooting in North Beach attempted to rob a group of people at gunpoint.
Police on Monday arrested Malachi Lefiti, a 22-year-old Oakland man who sustained injuries that weren't life-threatening in the shooting, on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder and single counts of conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and a gang enhancement.
Suisun City resident Isaiah Thomas, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene when officers responded to Grant and Columbus avenues just before 11 p.m. on Sunday night. Police on Monday alleged that Thomas, Lefiti and "additional suspects" attempted to rob a group of people before they were shot in an ensuing "altercation."
The San Francisco Police Department didn't say how Thomas and Lefiti sustained their gunshot wounds. A pair of 24-year-old Sacramento men and a 20-year-old Contra Costa County woman sustained injuries that weren't life-threatening in the shooting, which allegedly followed an altercation.
Police said medics that officers summoned transported the two 24-year-old to a nearby hospital, while the 20-year-old and Lefiti "were transported separately" to a hospital before police arrived on the scene.
There were 794 reported robberies through Sunday, according to police data published on the department's crime dashboard, placing San Francisco on pace for 2,565 this year.
Police said the investigation into the shooting, which they believe was an isolated, premeditated incident, is ongoing. Lefiti is being held without bond in San Francisco County Jail, according to sheriff's office records. He doesn't have a court date set.