"I apologize for my remarks to the press following Tuesday's court appearance, especially to Bob Lee's family, friends, and loved ones,” Paula Canny, the attorney for Lee’s alleged killer, tech entrepreneur Nima Momeni, said in a statement. “I regret that I characterized the autopsy toxicology screen in such an insensitive and cavalier way. I was out of line and wrong. I am sorry.”
Her controversial comments followed a court appearance on Tuesday in which a judge postponed Momeni’s arraignment, again, for two weeks.
Lee’s autopsy was made public Monday and revealed he had ketamine, cocaine, alcohol and other substances in his system at the time of his death.
"All information affects strategy and it confirms what I said. Didn't I say last week, I thought that there were going to be a lot of drugs?" Canny, speaking to a group of reporters outside the courtroom on Tuesday, said. "There's a lot of drugs in Bob Lee's system. I mean, Bob Lee's system was like the Walgreens of recreational drugs."
She added that drugs can make people act “kind of losery and make bad decisions and do bad things.”
Her comments were roundly dismissed by District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who said that, “regardless of whether somebody has or has not done drugs, that does not give someone a license to kill them.”
Momeni faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing Lee to death in the early morning hours on April 4 in The City’s Rincon Hill neighborhood. His arraignment has been rescheduled for May 18. Canny has said he plans to plead not guilty.