Paul Canny, Nima Momeni's lawyer

Attorney Paula Canny, representing Nima Momeni, speaks to reporters outside of a courtroom at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The lawyer representing the man accused of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee apologized Thursday for describing Lee as “the Walgreens of recreational drugs.”

"I apologize for my remarks to the press following Tuesday's court appearance, especially to Bob Lee's family, friends, and loved ones,” Paula Canny, the attorney for Lee’s alleged killer, tech entrepreneur Nima Momeni, said in a statement. “I regret that I characterized the autopsy toxicology screen in such an insensitive and cavalier way. I was out of line and wrong. I am sorry.”

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong