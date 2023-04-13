nima momeni business card

Nima Momeni's business card from his IT company, ExpandIT.

 Singer Associates, Public Relations

Details continue to emerge about Bay Area tech consultant and entrepreneur Nima Momeni, who was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of killing Cash App creator Bob Lee in San Francisco early last week.

The case has drawn national attention due to Lee’s high profile in the tech world, with many critics of The City using his death as evidence of San Francisco’s perceived public safety problem.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

Tags