Details continue to emerge about Bay Area tech consultant and entrepreneur Nima Momeni, who was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of killing Cash App creator Bob Lee in San Francisco early last week.
The case has drawn national attention due to Lee’s high profile in the tech world, with many critics of The City using his death as evidence of San Francisco’s perceived public safety problem.
However, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said at a press conference on Thursday afternoon that Momeni and Lee knew each other previously. He did not disclose any other information and an investigation remains ongoing.
According to Mission Local, which first reported the arrest, the two were in Momeni’s vehicle on April 4, during which a confrontation occurred and continued when Lee exited the vehicle. Momeni then allegedly stabbed Lee to death.
He was arrested in Emeryville on Thursday morning on murder charges.
Momeni, 38, attended Vista College, Laney College and UC Berkeley, according to his LinkedIn profile. He worked for a number of IT services in the Bay Area before launching his own firm ExpandIT Inc. in 2010 -- this was shortly after the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009 which led to heightened focus on compliance with federal regulations.
ExpandIT’s site — which went offline Thursday morning, but remained accessible through the Wayback Machine internal archive — described the company as a “one stop technology and provider who has been helping clients for over 20 years.”
ExpandIT, which has offices in Emeryville — at a live-work loft where Momeni was arrested — and San Mateo, specializes in helping businesses build and maintain networks that comply with regulations. “We take care of the technical heavy lifting so you can focus on growing your enterprise,” the site said.
The company had a 4-star rating on Yelp with one reviewer citing its “excellent service, fast response” and noting that the company “generally fixes our issues within minutes.” But one former client from 2015 told The Examiner her company ended up having a bitter billing dispute with Momeni who she described as having a “short temper.”
Public relations consultant Sam Singer earlier this year opened an office next door to Momeni’s loft in Emeryville’s Besler building, a converted steam engine plant at 4503 Harlan St. The 50 unit structure, nestled between the city’s residential neighborhoods and business district, is filled with a variety of professionals, including architects, photographers, filmmakers and attorneys.
“To have someone be accused of murder in your building is a shocker to all of us,” Singer told The Examiner.
When Singer first started moving into his new offices, he introduced himself to Momeni, who he said was “absolutely charming.” Momeni gave Singer’s firm a tour of his office, which featured “a big pool table, high end stereo system, gourmet food in the kitchen, lots of technology equipment and a lot of wires everywhere.”
After Singer reciprocated by showing him around his office, Momeni pulled out a stack of business cards and told him “if you ever need IT help, give me a ring.”
That was first and only experience Singer had with Momeni, who he described as a “typical Bay Area technology consultant…. Lives and works in an upscale, live-work unit... nice guy, well-dressed, outgoing, welcoming. Nothing would lead anyone to ever imagine that he would be involved in something like this.”
He added that he would occasionally play his music “just a wee bit too loud, but not enough to complain about. “
“It’s just like the news stories we always see, where someone says, ‘geez, I had no idea that he’d ever be accused of murder, he seemed like just a nice fellow,” Singer said.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Momeni in 2011 had also been charged with selling a switchblade knife and driving with a suspended license. He pleaded no contest to the suspended license charge, while the knife charge was dropped. He served 10 days in jail, three years probation, fined over $900 and ordered to destroy the knife.
He was also charged with driving while intoxicated in 2004.