The tech consultant charged with fatally stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee appeared in a San Francisco courtroom Tuesday, where the man's lawyers reiterated his not-guilty plea.
Nima Momeni, 38, remained mostly silent during his first court appearance since he was ordered by a judge on Aug. 1 tostand trial for Lee's murder. Momeni waived his right to a speedy trial during the hearing, and his attorneys entered a not-guilty plea when Momeni was given another opportunity to plea after the charges against him were read in court.
During the hearing, the defense and prosecution agreed to release an impounded white BMW to Momeni's family after it was determined all evidence had been collected from the car.
The vehicle was seized after it was connected to surveillance video that allegedly depicted Momeni and Lee together on the night the latter was killed.
Both sides were set to next appear in court on Oct. 2, where further hearings will be determined and scheduled.
Momenipleaded not guilty to murderin May after he was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing Lee, who was killed in the early morning hours of April 4.
Prosecutors allegeda dispute arosewhen Momeni asked Lee "whether his sister was doing drugs or anything inappropriate" in a hotel room the night before Lee was killed.
Police alleged that surveillance footage showed Momeni and Lee leaving Millennium Tower — where Momeni's sister lives — just after 2 a.m. on April 4. They entered the white BMW together before driving to "a dark and secluded area,” police said.
Prosecutors alleged Momeni drove Lee to the secluded area, stabbed him three times with a knife and then drove off in a hurry. Police found Lee wounded about 2:35 a.m. on April 4 in the 300 block of Main Street and he was taken to a hospital, where he died.