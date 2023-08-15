Cash App Founder Slain

Nima Momeni sits in the courtroom during an appearance at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

 Jeff Chiu/AP Photo

The tech consultant charged with fatally stabbing Cash App founder Bob Lee appeared in a San Francisco courtroom Tuesday, where the man's lawyers reiterated his not-guilty plea.

Nima Momeni, 38, remained mostly silent during his first court appearance since he was ordered by a judge on Aug. 1 to stand trial for Lee's murder. Momeni waived his right to a speedy trial during the hearing, and his attorneys entered a not-guilty plea when Momeni was given another opportunity to plea after the charges against him were read in court.

