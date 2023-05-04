Responding to a rise in hate crimes, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the launch of a new statewide non-emergency hotline dedicated to reporting acts of hate.
The announcement coincides with the start of Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Asian Americans have dealt with an uptick in hate crimes since the start of the pandemic.
CA vs Hate allows for victims and witnesses to report hate acts anonymously and receive assistance in more than 200 languages on the phone, according to a release issued Thursday. People can access 15 languages through the website.
Hate crime cases have reached highest level in more than 20 years, spiking nearly 33% from 2020 to 2021.
“Now, Californians have another tool to ensure that not only justice is served, but that individuals have access to additional resources to help deal with the lingering wounds that remain after such a horrendous crime occurs,” Newsom said.
The hotline, which has been discussed by lawmakers in the last two years, was first introduced by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi of Southern California.
“California is strong because of our diversity but hate-fueled violence remains a persistent and growing threat,” Kevin Kish, director of the California Civil Rights Department Director, said. “With the launch of CA vs Hate, we’re taking action to help put a stop to hate and to provide support for victims, survivors, and their families. In the face of hate across the nation, we stand united in declaring: California is for everyone. I urge all Californians to know their rights and to take advantage of these important resources.”
People can use the hotline to report an incident and are then offered options for what to do next.
Along with the hotline, there will also be a community outreach effort to help connect people to resources and open lines of communication, especially for people who may be hesitant an incident due to concerns about their safety and other issues.
The hotline can be accessed at (833) 866-4283, or 833-8-NO-HATE, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT or online at CAvsHate.org.