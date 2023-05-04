21095295_web1_200329-SFE-warmline_1

The hotline uses more than 200 languages and the online portal has 15 language options.

 Jessica Christian

Responding to a rise in hate crimes, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the launch of a new statewide non-emergency hotline dedicated to reporting acts of hate.

The announcement coincides with the start of Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Asian Americans have dealt with an uptick in hate crimes since the start of the pandemic.

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com

Tags