What if the Zodiac Killer was a myth?
That’s the question a Peacock documentary series premiering Tuesday asks its viewers. The two-part “Myth of the Zodiac Killer” hypothesizes that the series of killings that gripped the San Francisco Bay Area more than 50 years ago were all separate crimes, and that the Zodiac killer’s alleged letters and ciphers were actually written by multiple people.
Between December 1968 and the following October, five people died and two others were injured in four attacks around the Bay Area.
These murders coincided with three Bay Area news outlets, including The Examiner, receiving 32 letters from a person purporting to be the perpetrator. These letters, the vast majority of which were sent to the San Francisco Chronicle, have captured the public’s imagination for decades, prompting amateur and professional sleuths to analyze the letters’ handwriting and attempt to crack the ciphers.
“Myth of the Zodiac Killer” tries to take the narrative away from the letters, asserting that all of the Zodiac’s confirmed victims were killed by separate people and that the infamous letters were written by someone unrelated to the crimes.
Those letters, the film argues, merely distracted investigators, sending them on a wild goose chase and preventing them from solving the murders.
Modern methods for classic crimesThomas Henry Horan introduced this theory in his self-published 2020 book, ”The Myth of the Zodiac Killer: A Literary Investigation,” and his stance is the focus of the two-part documentary.
Horan is an interesting character, a community college professor decked out in a Hawaiian shirt who spends his screen time shooting down the theories of countless researchers, journalists, authors, investigators and armchair sleuths.
Horan and documentarian Andrew Nock use the same AI methods that researchers utilized to identify Q — the figurehead of the right-wing QAnon conspiracy movement — as two separate people. They argue that multiple people wrote the Zodiac letters.
“The letters have been examined again and again by handwriting experts,” Nock told The Examiner. “We were thinking, new, and what’s a new way of examining these things?’ “
Computational linguists Florian Cafiero and Jean-Baptiste Camps’ methods identified South African software engineer Paul Furber and 8kun administrator Ron Watkins as the two men who posted as Q. They used their customized AI program to analyze the Zodiac’s letters, finding a marked shift between the correspondence sent after the first four attacks took place.
“It’s quite easy to disguise your handwriting,” said Nock. “I learned that it’s quite difficult to disguise the way you construct sentences.”
Decades of Zodiac analyses focused on the letters’ handwriting and the ciphers. All but two ciphers have been decoded, and none have offered clues to the killer’s identity.
The Zodiac used “fancy” words, making references to Jacobean plays and old English. But once those trappings fell away, Nock said “there’s a pattern that evolves and they definitely were able to find a shift in style between before the fourth time, the taxi driver murder in San Francisco, and afterward.”
That, he argues, is the best evidence multiple people wrote the letters.
Case cracked? Not quite
Unlike the previous research into Q, the film falls short of identifying other suspects in the killings and motives for the victims’ deaths.
Nock and Horan offer up possibilities for each crime, but some are more plausible than others.
In one case, the filmmakers speculate about drug dealing involving the Hells Angels and even the mafia, common boogeymen in true crime stories.
An ex-husband seems promising in another, but he and the female victim had been divorced for around two years when she was killed. Plus, the ex was reportedly on an acid trip in another part of the Bay Area when the attack took place.
But through it all, Nock makes sure to continue to bring the attention back to the victims in the two-part series.
“I think the friends and the family of these victims deserve some sort of justice, and they’ve never received it,” he said. “When I told them about this theory, they said to me, ‘You know, once the police tell you that the Zodiac did it, that’s what you believe.’ “
Ultimately, Nock said he isn’t setting out to try to solve the case in this series. He knows that it’s unlikely to ever be solved without some sort of deathbed confession, or “there’s going to be a yard sale in Napa County, where there’s going to be a hood in some sort of chest.”
Nock hopes that raising questions from a different perspective and using new technology can lead to a breakthrough in at least one of the killings.
For those just interested in watching these things unfold, he advised viewers to go into the series with an open mind.
“Because I think it’s important to try and crack the case one way or another,” he said.