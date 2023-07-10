Zodiac Killer evidence

A San Francisco Police Department wanted bulletin and copies of letters sent to the San Francisco Chronicle by a man who called himself Zodiac are displayed Thursday, May 3, 2018, in San Francisco.

 AP Photo/Eric Risberg

What if the Zodiac Killer was a myth?

That’s the question a Peacock documentary series premiering Tuesday asks its viewers. The two-part “Myth of the Zodiac Killer” hypothesizes that the series of killings that gripped the San Francisco Bay Area more than 50 years ago were all separate crimes, and that the Zodiac killer’s alleged letters and ciphers were actually written by multiple people.

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com