A mechanic demonstrating how to hotwire a car. Some 2010's Kia and Hyundai models can be started with a screwdriver and a USB cord.

Drivers in San Francisco have a lot to worry about, but some may be able to strike "car stolen by teenagers for TikTok views" off the list.

Kia and its parent company, Hyundai, issued a new theft-deterrent software this week for several makes and models of their vehicles that are missing a critical and otherwise ubiquitous security feature in key fobs called an "engine immobilizer".

A TikTok video demonstrated how to take advantage of the manufacturing security oversight in Kia and Hyundai models from the 2010's using a screwdriver and a USB cord, starting the car in under a minute. 

