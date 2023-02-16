A TikTok video demonstrated how to take advantage of the manufacturing security oversight in Kia and Hyundai models from the 2010's using a screwdriver and a USB cord, starting the car in under a minute.
Drivers in San Francisco have a lot to worry about, but some may be able to strike "car stolen by teenagers for TikTok views" off the list.
Kia and its parent company, Hyundai, issued a new theft-deterrent software this week for several makes and models of their vehicles that are missing a critical and otherwise ubiquitous security feature in key fobs called an "engine immobilizer".
Until now, Hyundai and Kia owners have endured a verystressful eight and a half months after a viral video posted last May kicked off a national fad amongst opportunistic teens — grand theft auto.
The "Kia Boys" of Milwaukee demonstrated how to take advantage of the manufacturing security oversight in Kia and Hyundai models from the 2010's using a screwdriver and a USB cord, starting the car in under a minute. To make matters worse, some of the windows were not attached to the car's security system, meaning they would not trigger the alarm if broken.
"We get like five calls a day," said Sean Stephens, owner of Berkeley Bob's Auto Repair. Bob's covers many brands, including Hyundai. "We can't do them anymore, because we can't get the parts fast enough and we don't have space to have 30 cars lying around. We just send them to dealerships."
Last September, a class action lawsuit was filed against both Kia and Hyundai, arguing that the losses and damages sustained by consumers are the result of negligence on the company's part.
"My car was stolen during the holidays and after almost two months, I'm still battling with the insurance to resolve my claim along with the personal struggles that come with losing a car," said Kylee Bond, a (former) Kia driver quoted in the lawsuit. "Police confirmed that the thieves did indeed use a USB port to steal the vehicle and it hurts to know that thousands of other people are also dealing with the same struggle I am because of a lack of responsibility from Kia."
In San Francisco, the months following the video's release corresponded with a slight uptick in motorized vehicle theft, according to data from the SF Police Department. There were about 6,300 cars stolen in The City in 2022, up about 4% from 2021. The department was not able to specify what brands of car were most affected by time of press.
According to Hyundai, the new software will extend the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and will require the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on. The 2017-2020 Elantra, 2015-2019 Sonata and 2020-2021 Venue models will be serviced first at local dealerships.
The company will also send window stickers to customers who adopt the software, "to alert would-be thieves that the vehicle is equipped with anti-theft protection."
"We have prioritized the upgrade’s availability for owners and lessees of our highest selling vehicles and those most targeted by thieves in order for dealers to service them first," said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai's American operations.
The caveat is that some models made between 2011 and 2022 cannot accommodate the update, Hyundai noted. For those unlucky consumers, the company will reimburse them for a steering wheel lock — an extension of the steering wheel lock distribution program that the company has undertaken with local law enforcement.
Stephens said that because of the nature of the crimes — mainly teenagers looking for a cheap thrill — a steering wheel lock, or "club", would be an effective deterrent.
"They're not going to take the time to saw through a club," he said.
Approximately 3.8 million Kias and 4.5 million Hyundais nationwide were susceptible to the thefts after it became popularized last year on social media platforms like TikTok, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a branch of the US Department of Transportation.
In San Francisco, where manytypes of "cartrouble" are on the rise, including motor vehicle theft, the SFPD recommends that drivers take serious precautions.
"Your role in preventing car break-ins, carjacking and theft is critical," the department wrote in a safety advisory. "Don't become a victim! Use common sense. It's your best defense."