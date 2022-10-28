The man who allegedly attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband at the couple's Pacific Heights home demanded to see the House Speaker, the San Francisco congresswoman's office said in a statement on Friday afternoon.
Paul Pelosi successfully underwent successful surgery for a skull fracture and "serious injuries to his right arm and hands" at San Francisco Zuckerberg General Hospital on Friday, a spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Friday afternoon. Doctors expect him to make a full recovery.
David DePape, 42, faces multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, stemming from the attack
Drew Hammill said that David DePape, the 42-year-old whom San Francisco police arrested early Friday morning after responding officers witnessed him attack Pelosi with a hammer, "acted with force" and threatened Pelosi's life.
“The Speaker and her family are thankful for the outpouring of support and prayers from friends, constituents and people around the country," Hammill said. "The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr. Pelosi’s entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault."
Asked whether DePape's attack was politically motivated, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said only that it was targeted. He credited police's quick response to dispatcher Heather Grimes, whom he said relied on intuition to identify that something was amiss.
"Her actions, in my opinion, resulted in both a higher priority dispatch and a faster police response," Scott said. "I think this was life-saving."
The website was filled with hateful language and far-right conspiracy theories
An unnamed source first told CNN on Friday morning that DePape repeatedly shouted "Where is Nancy?" as he confronted her husband at her home. San Francisco police said in a press conference shortly after that they were investigating the motive of the attack.
During the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, rioters shouted, "Where are you Nancy? We're looking for you!"
CNN subsequently reported that Meta took down DePape's Facebook page, on which he shared racist memes and far-right conspiracy theories. WordPress.com took down a blog bearing DePape's name, but told The Examiner it couldn't comment on whether it belonged to Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker. Police didn't acknowledge the website in a press conference Friday night.