Nancy and Paul Pelosi
Catherine Bigelow | The Examiner

The man who allegedly attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband at the couple's Pacific Heights home demanded to see the House Speaker, the San Francisco congresswoman's office said in a statement on Friday afternoon. 

Paul Pelosi successfully underwent successful surgery for a skull fracture and "serious injuries to his right arm and hands" at San Francisco Zuckerberg General Hospital on Friday, a spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Friday afternoon. Doctors expect him to make a full recovery. 

mwhite@clintreillycommunications.com