Passengers line up to board the 49-Van Ness/Mission Muni bus at Van Ness Avenue and Market Street on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A 34-year-old man is in custody after allegedly hijacking a 49 bus last week. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
A man remains in San Francisco Sheriff's Office custody on nearly 20 charges after allegedly hijacking a Muni bus, assaulting its driver and hitting a number of vehicles in the Mission District on Friday night.
Ricky Rene Dancy, 34, was booked into county jail early Saturday morning on nine felony charges — including battery on a transit employee, carjacking, multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence of drugs causing injury — and two misdemeanor hit-and-run counts, among other charges.
Police alleged that Dancy hit as many as 10 vehicles while driving the stolen 49 bus. Marques Adams posted a video on Twitter showing the bus swerving wildly and hitting one car as it made a right turn.
Dancy was being held without bail as of Monday morning, according to sheriff's office records. The 34-year-old didn't have a court appearance listed.
The San Francisco District Attorney's Office didn't respond to The Examiner's request for comment prior to publication, and this story will be updated when we hear back.
In addition to the aforementioned charges, Dancy was booked on a felony count of evading an officer with willful disregard, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer and tampering with a public transportation vehicle.