TDB-L-HSFB-GARDENA-1215

Passengers line up to board the 49-Van Ness/Mission Muni bus at Van Ness Avenue and Market Street on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A 34-year-old man is in custody after allegedly hijacking a 49 bus last week. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

A man remains in San Francisco Sheriff's Office custody on nearly 20 charges after allegedly hijacking a Muni bus, assaulting its driver and hitting a number of vehicles in the Mission District on Friday night.

Ricky Rene Dancy, 34, was booked into county jail early Saturday morning on nine felony charges — including battery on a transit employee, carjacking, multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence of drugs causing injury — and two misdemeanor hit-and-run counts, among other charges.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

