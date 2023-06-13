SFPD logo

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Tuesday they are "unable to confirm any persons of interest" in the Mission shooting case.

 Joel Angel Juarez/The Examiner

A person San Francisco police are reportedly investigating for his role in a mass shooting in the Mission District last week has another warrant out for his arrest stemming from a separate mass shooting in East Oakland earlier this year.

Authorities are reportedly searching for Javier Campos. The San Jose Mercury News, citing law enforcement sources, reported Campos is a suspect and wanted for questioning in the Mission shooting case, while the San Francisco Chronicle reported he's a person of interest.

