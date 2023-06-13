A person San Francisco police are reportedly investigating for his role in a mass shooting in the Mission District last week has another warrant out for his arrest stemming from a separate mass shooting in East Oakland earlier this year.
Authorities are reportedly searching for Javier Campos. The San Jose Mercury News, citing law enforcement sources, reported Campos is a suspect and wanted for questioning in the Mission shooting case, while the San Francisco Chronicle reported he's a person of interest.
A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Tuesday they are "unable to confirm any persons of interest, nor have we released such information to the public."
"We will release further details when they become available," the department said.
The Chronicle reported that Campos was linked to a car that sped away from 24th Street and Treat Avenue, where nine people were shot on Friday night. Five of the victims were released from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, while one of the four remaining was in critical condition as of Monday.
The San Francisco Department of Public Health didn't respond to The Examiner's email for an update on the remaining hospitalized victims' statuses prior to publication on Tuesday.
Police said the shooting "appears to be" targeted and isolated and doesn't pose a threat to the public.
According to both outlets, Campos is also wanted in Oakland on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting in January at a Valero gas station.
Police previously said 40 to 50 people gathered at Seminary Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard to shoot a music video. Three people were injured, and another was killed.
The Mercury News reported that a group of Sureños crashed the set, leading to a shootout between them and alleged affiliates of the Norteños. Campos is allegedly a Sureño, according to the outlets.
When asked by The Examiner for confirmation about Campos' arrest warrant, a spokesperson for the Oakland Police Department said they would check with their homicide unit. The Examiner will update this story once it hears back.
San Mateo County also has two warrants out for Campos’ arrest, stemming from separate incidents, San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe told The Chronicle. The first is from a January, 2020 incident where he was arrested for allegedly carrying a .40 caliber ghost gun and later accused of gun trafficking.
A year later, a woman allegedly sent him opiates while he was in jail, leading to a second arrest.
In both instances, Campos did not appear for trial, prompting the two warrants to be issued.