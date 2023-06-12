Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, pictured above on Jan. 6, 2022, has discharged five of the nine people injured in last week's Mission District shooting. One person remains in critical condition. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Five of the nine victims injured in Friday's mass shooting in the Mission District have left the hospital, while one is still in critical condition. 

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital told The Examiner on Monday that three of the victims are in fair condition, as San Francisco police reportedly search for a man they say is connected to the shooting.

