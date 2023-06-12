Five of the nine victims injured in Friday's mass shooting in the Mission District have left the hospital, while one is still in critical condition.
Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital told The Examiner on Monday that three of the victims are in fair condition, as San Francisco police reportedly search for a man they say is connected to the shooting.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Sunday that police is looking for Javier Campos, who has been linked to a car with the license plate number 9BT146 that was recorded speeding away from the site in which nine people were shot and injured.
Campos allegedly is a Sureños gang member. He reportedly has "numerous" outstanding warrants, including a homicide arrest warrant in Oakland and firearms charges in Alameda and San Mateo counties.
The San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner in a statement on Monday that they "are unable to confirm any persons of interest, nor have we released such information to the public."
"This kind of violence on our streets in unacceptable," San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said. "People should feel safe to go out in San Francisco without fear of being victims of gun violence. Our investigators are working diligently on this case, and we will have a visible police presence moving forward in the community where this occurred."
Eight men and one woman, ranging from 20 to 34 years old, were injured on Friday night after a car drove by the intersection of 24th Street and Treat Avenue and fired into a crowd congregating for an outdoor party. Police said the shooting was "targeted and isolated."
Santiago Lerma, a legislative aide to Supervisor Hilary Ronen who's running to succeed her in District 9 next year, told Mission Local on Sunday that police said a driver approached Dying Breed, the 24th Street clothing store celebrating its sixth anniversary with a Friday night block party.
Lerma said the shooting might've been related to a Memorial Day weekend fight near the 3045 24th St. shop. San Francisco police, according to The City's map of incident reports, are still investigating a battery that took place on May 28 at 7 p.m., as well as a "suspicious occurrence" that took place at 12:19 a.m. on May 29.
Dying Breed and nearby Mission Skateboards, which also participated in the party, closed for the weekend and decried the violence. In a statement on its Instagram page, Dying Breed called the shooting "hateful" and "senseless."
"The same unity that raised us and brought us together here in the Mission District is what we'll have to lean on to get us through this," the store wrote.