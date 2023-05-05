TurboTax users across the country may now be eligible to receive money back as part of a multimillion-dollar settlement.
Intuit, the owner of the tax-preparation software, was found to have deceived low-income Americans into paying for free tax services in a report by ProPublica in 2019, prompting a multistate investigation.
The company reportedly enticed customers with a “free, free, free” ad campaign and then charged people for services.
According to a Thursday statement from New York Attorney General Letitia James, the company will have to pay $141 million in restitution to the people it wronged — 4.4 million in total across all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
The company had two free versions of its services, one of which was done through the IRS. This service was designed for those earning around $34,000 and members of the military to file their taxes for free.
The other service, “TurboTax Free Edition,” was marketed aggressively to taxpayers but is only actually free for those with “simple returns,” according to the company’s criteria.
The Office of the Attorney General’s investigation found that the company’s marketing tactics swayed people from choosing the IRS Free File Program and instead choosing the “TurboTax Free Edition” by using similar names and advertising to redirect people.
The company even went so far as to block people from being able to access the IRS Free File landing page through search engines in 2019.
Along with restitution, the company has also been ordered to suspend the ad campaign that was deceiving customers. The company stopped participating in the IRS program in 2021.
The settlement also required Intuit to make other changes, including making it more clear what products are free and not making people start their filing over if they switch to a free product.
Those eligible used TurboTax Free Edition toward their 2016 taxes through 2018. Taxpayers can receive payment of about $30 for each year that they were deceived. Those directly impacted will receive a notice and a check in the mail.
“Intuit cheated millions of low-income Americans out of free tax filing services they were entitled to,” said James in Thursday’s statement. “For years, Intuit misled the most vulnerable among us to make a profit. Today, every state in the nation is holding Intuit accountable for scamming millions of taxpayers, and we’re putting millions of dollars back into the pockets of impacted Americans.”