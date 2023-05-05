IRS tax forms

Intuit stopped participating in the free IRS tax services program in 2021.

 AP Photo/Jon Elswick

TurboTax users across the country may now be eligible to receive money back as part of a multimillion-dollar settlement.

Intuit, the owner of the tax-preparation software, was found to have deceived low-income Americans into paying for free tax services in a report by ProPublica in 2019, prompting a multistate investigation.

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com

Tags