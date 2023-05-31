Jenkins drug paraphernalia

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office filed attempted murder, battery, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and second-degree burglary charges against the man in connection with the alleged Memorial Day stabbing.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Wednesday that her office has filed several criminal charges against a 61-year-old parolee who allegedly stabbed a woman at a Chinatown bakery on Memorial Day.

