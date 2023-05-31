San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office filed attempted murder, battery, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and second-degree burglary charges against the man in connection with the alleged Memorial Day stabbing.
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Wednesday that her office has filed several criminal charges against a 61-year-old parolee who allegedly stabbed a woman at a Chinatown bakery on Memorial Day.
San Francisco Police Department officers were called about 9:50 a.m. on Monday to the bakery in the 1000 block of Stockton Street, near Portsmouth Square, on reports of a stabbing and found the 58-year-old woman suffering from a knife wound at the scene.
Officers provided aid to the woman until medics arrived to take her to a hospital with what the district attorney's office described as life-threatening injuries.
Lai was arrested the same day as the alleged stabbing, though a possible motive was not released. According to the district attorney's office and Hoodline, Lai had also been arrested in 2016 for allegedly stabbing an 89-year-old man in the head several times in Portsmouth Square.
Lai was convicted of attempted murder in connection with the 2016 stabbing and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Jenkin's office noted Lai was on parole for the crime at the time of the alleged Memorial Day stabbing.
Lai is being held without parole and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. The district attorney's office noted he faces life in prison if convicted on all charges filed against him.