Body camera footage released by the San Francisco Police Department purportedly depicts Marc Child, 37, armed with a knife and advancing upon an officer while hurling insults in the moments leading up to the fatal shooting.

San Francisco police on Friday released details and footage in a police shooting that fatally injured a man who allegedly killed his mother and dog, and assaulted his father.

Marc Child, 37, was shot and killed by a San Francisco Police Department officer in the early morning hours of June 22 after police were called to the Richmond District home he shared with his parents on reports of an assault, according to the SFPD.

