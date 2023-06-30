San Francisco police on Friday released details and footage in a police shooting that fatally injured a man who allegedly killed his mother and dog, and assaulted his father.
Marc Child, 37, was shot and killed by a San Francisco Police Department officer in the early morning hours of June 22 after police were called to the Richmond District home he shared with his parents on reports of an assault, according to the SFPD.
Just before 2:40 a.m. on June 22, the emergency services received a call from a man who reported his son was on drugs and had killed his wife with a stick, the SFPD reported. The call was disconnected, prompting the dispatcher to call back and overhear sounds of an altercation, followed by a dog barking and yelping in the background.
An officer arrived at the scene in the 700 block of 31st Avenue shortly after the report was made, and he met with an injured 84-year-old man in the doorway of a two-story home who said his son was inside and was armed with walking sticks.
The officer entered the home and found Child on the second floor standing in a bloody hallway holding a knife, the SFPD reported. The officer ordered Child to drop the knife, but the man responded by saying he was "not scared" of the officer and began walking down the hallway.
The officer retreated down the stairs to the first floor of the building, followed by Child who hurled insults. The officer, along with the injured victim, continued to retreat from the home onto the sidewalk as Child stepped into the doorway just before 2:45 a.m.
According to San Francisco police, Child "closed the distance" between himself and the officer, prompting the officer to shoot twice and strike Child at least once in the chest just as backup officers were arriving at the scene.
Ex // Top Stories
Driving over San Francisco’s most iconic span is about to get pricier
A grant will fund new infrastructure to enroll detainees on state insurance.
The Board of Supervisors voted to send a proposal to turn a single-family home into 10 units back to the planning department
Police treated Child at the scene before medics arrived to take him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the SFPD.
The injured man who reported the crime was taken to a hospital with minor head wounds.
After the shooting, officers searched the home and found a dead dog and a 76-year-old woman, who police said Child allegedly assaulted. The deceased woman's name and the nature of her injuries were not publicly released.
Police also recovered a bloody folding knife and five walking sticks from the scene, as well as a rolled dollar bill with an unknown substance the SFPD believed to be drugs in Child's bedroom.
Police did not release further details on Child or on his connection to the victims at the home, but Mission Local reported Child was a licensed attorney who periodically lived at the home with his parents and their three dogs.
Last month, 40-year-old Sergio Milton Barrios was also fatally shot by an SFPD officer after a protracted standoff that began after police responded to reports of an armed break-in.